Honkai Star Rail leak hints at early Hysilens, new March 7th, and Cyrene kit details 

With the Honkai Star Rail Amphoreus arc in full swing, the playerbase is always on the lookout for information regarding future characters who might be added to the playable character roster. Recently, leaker HomDGCat has shared some leaks that hint at the kits of three upcoming characters in Honkai Star Rail — Hysilens, March 7th (new path), and Cyrene.

Of these characters, Cyrene is the only one who has been officially revealed by HoYoverse, and has also appeared in game in the Honkai Star Rail 3.3 main quest. Hysilens is a completely new unit that has neither made any appearance nor been name-dropped, while March 7th's new path has also not been mentioned officially as of yet.

This article provides information regarding the possible kits of these characters for when they release in Honkai Star Rail, as disclosed via leaks.

Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change before official release.

Honkai Star Rail: Hysilens, new March 7th, and Cyrene early kit details leaked

Leaker HomDGCat — an extremely credible source for both Honkai Star Rail and Genshin Impact leaks — has recently disclosed early kit information for three future characters, namely Hysilens, the new path of March 7th, and Cyrene. As per this leak, the following information is now available about these characters:

Hysilens

Hysilens has been hinted to be a possible DPS unit, for when she becomes playable in the game. The leak further states that she might be a single-target DPS, meaning that her kit will be built around attacks that focus on one enemy (like Feixiao), instead of AoE attacks.

March 7th

Previous leaks regarding March 7th's new form had hinted at her being a main DPS, and this recent leak seems to back up that information as well. March 7th might be getting a new form as a Remembrance main DPS unit, and will have her own Memosprite. She can possibly enhance her Memosprite, as well as have certain attacks/abilities that can target two enemies at once.

Cyrene

According to the leaks, Cyrene might also be a Remembrance unit, who will function as a support character. Being a Remembrance character, she will have a Memosprite with multiple skills that can provide certain boosts to all allies. If this information turns out to be true, then Cyrene will be the first Honkai Star Rail character to own a Memosprite that comes with more than one skill.

