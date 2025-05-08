Honkai Star Rail leak hints at role of Cyrene and March 7th's new form

Various Honkai Star Rail leaks regarding future playable units tend to surface online. This time, a leak from a credible source, UncleJtt5CPW, detailed some information regarding two expected characters who will be released in future patches, Cyrene and March 7th SP. While both of these units’ release windows are unknown, players must wait until the developers address this matter or more leaks regarding them are disclosed.

This article takes a look at the Honkai Star Rail leak regarding Cyrene and March 7th’s new form.

Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change when the update is released. Readers are advised to take every speculation with a grain of salt.

Exploring the Honkai Star Rail leak regarding Cyrene and March 7 SP

According to the leaked information from UncleJtt5CPW, which was later reposted on Reddit, Cyrene is expected to be a support unit in Honkai Star Rail who will be able to create a territory, similar to Castorice’s Ultimate. Besides this info, not much detail regarding the abovementioned character’s abilities is available online.

However, a previous leak from the same source pointed out that Cyrene will likely be an ice Remembrance character. This bit of information can become true as the units following this Path are not limited to only one type of field.

Moreover, the recent post details that Cyrene will be March 7th SP’s BiS support unit. This means the latter will be compatible/have good synergy with the former when engaged in a fight, similar to Firefly and Ruan Mei. Additionally, it implies that the latter won’t feature an ability that allows her to create a territory since only one territory can exist at a time.

