  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • Honkai Star Rail leak hints at role of Cyrene and March 7th's new form

Honkai Star Rail leak hints at role of Cyrene and March 7th's new form

By Argha Halder
Modified May 08, 2025 08:04 GMT
March 7th in Honkai Star Rail (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // HoYoverse)
March 7th in Honkai Star Rail (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // HoYoverse)

Various Honkai Star Rail leaks regarding future playable units tend to surface online. This time, a leak from a credible source, UncleJtt5CPW, detailed some information regarding two expected characters who will be released in future patches, Cyrene and March 7th SP. While both of these units’ release windows are unknown, players must wait until the developers address this matter or more leaks regarding them are disclosed.

Ad

This article takes a look at the Honkai Star Rail leak regarding Cyrene and March 7th’s new form.

Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change when the update is released. Readers are advised to take every speculation with a grain of salt.

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Exploring the Honkai Star Rail leak regarding Cyrene and March 7 SP

Cyrene & March 7th SP crumbs via UncleJtt5CPW byu/UltraYZU inHonkaiStarRail_leaks
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

According to the leaked information from UncleJtt5CPW, which was later reposted on Reddit, Cyrene is expected to be a support unit in Honkai Star Rail who will be able to create a territory, similar to Castorice’s Ultimate. Besides this info, not much detail regarding the abovementioned character’s abilities is available online.

However, a previous leak from the same source pointed out that Cyrene will likely be an ice Remembrance character. This bit of information can become true as the units following this Path are not limited to only one type of field.

Ad

Moreover, the recent post details that Cyrene will be March 7th SP’s BiS support unit. This means the latter will be compatible/have good synergy with the former when engaged in a fight, similar to Firefly and Ruan Mei. Additionally, it implies that the latter won’t feature an ability that allows her to create a territory since only one territory can exist at a time.

For more articles related to Honkai Star Rail, don’t forget to check out the following section:

About the author
Argha Halder

Argha Halder

Argha Halder is a gaming & esports Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has been a video game enthusiast leaning mostly towards multiplayer FPS and story-rich games for almost a decade. He likes to spend his time reading light novels, manga, watching anime.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Angad Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications