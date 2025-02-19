Honkai Star Rail March 7th SP Path, Element, and Rarity leaked

By Argha Halder
Modified Feb 19, 2025 06:54 GMT
March 7th in Honkai Star Rail (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)
March 7th in Honkai Star Rail (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

While we await the release of version 3.1, an Honkai Star Rail leak about math 7th SP’s Path, Element, and Rarity has been shared by @hxg_diluc on X. Previously, various leaks hinted that this Astral express member would likely receive a new form similar to Dan Heng’s Imbibitor Lunae. Now, players get to know some possible details about her new form in this gacha title.

This article discusses the new Honkai Star Rail leak regarding March 7th SP’s Path, Rarity, and Element.

Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change with the final release of the patch. Readers are advised to take each speculation with a pinch of salt.

Recent Honkai Star Rail leak hints at March 7th SP’s expected Element, Path, and Rarity

This Honkai Star Rail leak was reposted on X by @hxg_diluc. According to the leaked information, March 7th’s SP will supposedly tread on the Remembrance Path. Moreover, she is expected to wield the Ice element while boasting the 5-star rarity.

Since Dan Heng will likely receive a new form in the upcoming patches, March 7th getting a new form is not surprising. As the upcoming March 7th SP is expected to be a 5-star, her new form will likely be featured in a limited-time banner, similar to DHIL.

Additionally, as most Trailblazers already know, Remembrance units specialize in summoning a memosprite; thereby, this Astral Express member’s new form will supposedly excel in the same field. These memosprites can either deal damage, grant buffs, or even heal their allies.

According to the leaked info, March 7th SP will supposedly specialize in supporting her allies, similar to what Remembrance Trailblazer does. While it is not confirmed when this new form will be released, players must wait for more leaks or better yet, an official announcement regarding this character.

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
