A recent Honkai Star Rail leak from Inimahsr2 suggests that developer HoYoverse is all set to expand on the gameplay of the Simulated Universe, beginning with a set of 23 new Curios in version 1.3 of the title. The Simulated Universe has always been an interesting section of the game, offering fun challenges and rewards such as Planar Ornaments to strengthen characters.

Curious readers can refer to the rest of the article for a short breakdown of the effects of each Curio.

23 new Curios revealed in Honkai Star Rail leak

The Honkai Star Rail leak from Twitter user hsr_stuff2 (Inimahsr2) has detailed the arrival of a total of 23 new Curios in version 1.3 of the game. The leak was sourced from user “Vississ.” The effects of these Curios are detailed below:

Curio #1 : Choosing Paths of the first and second plane will allow for selecting an additional Blessing of either Path. The Blessing obtained is Enhanced.

: Choosing Paths of the first and second plane will allow for selecting an additional Blessing of either Path. The Blessing obtained is Enhanced. Curio #2 : Gain 50% of your Cosmic Fragments when used.

: Gain 50% of your Cosmic Fragments when used. Curio #3 : Consume 500 Cosmic Fragments. Having the IPC Cuckoo Clock while obtaining the Curio will gain you 1000 Cosmic Fragments.

: Consume 500 Cosmic Fragments. Having the IPC Cuckoo Clock while obtaining the Curio will gain you 1000 Cosmic Fragments. Curio #4 : Team DMG increases by 30% for every Curio destroyed.

: Team DMG increases by 30% for every Curio destroyed. Curio #5 : Consuming this will generate a single 3-star Blessing in exchange for replacing an Occurrence Domain with a Blank one. Triggering the Curio once will destroy it.

: Consuming this will generate a single 3-star Blessing in exchange for replacing an Occurrence Domain with a Blank one. Triggering the Curio once will destroy it. Curio #6 : 10 Cosmic Fragments are received for each party member with full HP post-battle.

: 10 Cosmic Fragments are received for each party member with full HP post-battle. Curio #7 : Destroying an object has a small chance of triggering a random Blessing or a complete loss of Energy and Technique Points.

: Destroying an object has a small chance of triggering a random Blessing or a complete loss of Energy and Technique Points. Curio #8 : Reduces DMG by 5% and has a chance to split party members into clones (a maximum of 3) post-battle.

: Reduces DMG by 5% and has a chance to split party members into clones (a maximum of 3) post-battle. Curio #9 : ATK decreases by 5%.

: ATK decreases by 5%. Curio #10 : Blessings are not obtained post-combat. However, Cosmic Fragments are instead increased by 100%.

: Blessings are not obtained post-combat. However, Cosmic Fragments are instead increased by 100%. Curio #11 : Doubles the damage dealt by Techniques. The increase is based on a factor of 2x character HP.

: Doubles the damage dealt by Techniques. The increase is based on a factor of 2x character HP. Curio #12 : Entering a Domain rewards 50 Cosmic Fragments. However, possessing more than 500 Cosmic Fragments will destroy the Curio and all collected Cosmic Fragments.

: Entering a Domain rewards 50 Cosmic Fragments. However, possessing more than 500 Cosmic Fragments will destroy the Curio and all collected Cosmic Fragments. Curio #13 : All Cosmic Fragments are consumed to boost party Crit DMG. An increase of 24% per 100 fragments is expected, according to this section of the Honkai Star Rail leak.

: All Cosmic Fragments are consumed to boost party Crit DMG. An increase of 24% per 100 fragments is expected, according to this section of the Honkai Star Rail leak. Curio #14 : Entering the Combat: The Swarm, Occurrence: The Swarm and Boss: The Swarm Domains will increase DPS output by 15%.

: Entering the Combat: The Swarm, Occurrence: The Swarm and Boss: The Swarm Domains will increase DPS output by 15%. Curio #15 : All Blessings are randomized, with their requirements intact. There is a chance for Blessings to be replaced by higher rarities with this Curio.

: All Blessings are randomized, with their requirements intact. There is a chance for Blessings to be replaced by higher rarities with this Curio. Curio #16 : Prices of items in the Transaction Domain are halved.

: Prices of items in the Transaction Domain are halved. Curio #17 : 3 Dice Rerolls are available after using the Curio.

: 3 Dice Rerolls are available after using the Curio. Curio #18 : Characters restore 20% of their maximum HP at the start of a turn.

: Characters restore 20% of their maximum HP at the start of a turn. Curio #19 : Gain a “Cheat” when using the Curio.

: Gain a “Cheat” when using the Curio. Curio #20 : Generates 1-3 random Blessings of the current Path. It should be kept in mind that this portion of the Honkai Star Rail leak is likely mistranslated.

: Generates 1-3 random Blessings of the current Path. It should be kept in mind that this portion of the Honkai Star Rail leak is likely mistranslated. Curio #21 : Entering combat will consume 24% maximum HP of the character with the highest ATK stat. Additionally, increases the character’s SPD by 5, stackable up to 5 times.

: Entering combat will consume 24% maximum HP of the character with the highest ATK stat. Additionally, increases the character’s SPD by 5, stackable up to 5 times. Curio #22 : Increases the party’s Break Effect by 20% for every Blessing of differing Paths.

: Increases the party’s Break Effect by 20% for every Blessing of differing Paths. Curio #23: Grants a random Blessing of Propagation when consumed. Increases chances for Blessings of Propagation to appear after each battle.

It should be noted that the above information is supplied by individuals unaffiliated with HoYoverse. As such, the information is subject to change on final release, as indicated by the absence of definite names for each Curio in this Honkai Star Rail leak.

For more Honkai Star Rail leaks and updates, keep an eye out on Sportskeeda.