Fu Xuan is a highly anticipated unit that will be released in version 1.3 of Honkai Star Rail. This Master Diviner of the Xianzhou Alliance is a Quantum DPS following the Path of The Preservation. Up until now, her leaked kit looked ridiculously strong, boasting insane amounts of damage and self-preservation.

Unfortunately, it seems that a leak from Twitter user @dimbreath has confirmed a major nerf to her abilities that significantly lowers her potential as a DPS. Interested readers can find a full breakdown of her changes and their implications below.

Fu Xuan gets nerfed ahead of her release in Honkai Star Rail 1.3

The changes, detailed by Twitter user @dimbreath are as follows:

Cycle of Life and Death : This particular Eidolon has been nerfed to decrease Fu Xuan’s Crit DMG value by 5%. The new value is 25%.

: This particular Eidolon has been nerfed to decrease Fu Xuan’s Crit DMG value by 5%. The new value is 25%. Salvation : Another of her Eidolons has been significantly nerfed in two separate parameters. Her Ultimate DMG boost has been nerfed from 300% to 200%, while her HP cap has been adjusted down to 120% from an initial value of 200%.

: Another of her Eidolons has been significantly nerfed in two separate parameters. Her Ultimate DMG boost has been nerfed from 300% to 200%, while her HP cap has been adjusted down to 120% from an initial value of 200%. Skill : Fu Xuan’s Skill has been adjusted slightly to reflect her Normal Attacks, which now deal Quantum DMG. The DMG dealt scales between 25% (Level 1) to 65% (Level 9) of her maximum HP.

: Fu Xuan’s Skill has been adjusted slightly to reflect her Normal Attacks, which now deal Quantum DMG. The DMG dealt scales between 25% (Level 1) to 65% (Level 9) of her maximum HP. Talent (After Woe Comes Weal): Interestingly, Fu Xuan’s Talent has been buffed by 5% to a value of 80%. The Talent restores HP.

This is the third major change to Fu Xuan’s kit in the latest beta of Honkai Star Rail. The nerfs do come as a surprise to many, and they're sure to make players think twice before investing heavily in the character. However, since the majority of her nerfs seem to reflect on the Eidolons, most free-to-play players need not worry about these changes since they have no real effect on the base version of Fu Xuan.

Additionally, it should be noted that the information supplied above is from sources unaffiliated with HoYoverse. As such, it is subject to change and should be taken with a grain of salt.

Players can expect further alterations to Fu Xuan’s kit before version 1.3 of Honkai Star Rail is ultimately released.