Honkai Star Rail is fast approaching its upcoming new region, Penacony. As mentioned in version 1.3 and earlier, it's an unexplored region that the Astral Express crew will visit later on during their journey once the Xianzhou Luofu arc concludes.

Penacony is also set to bring with it several new 5-star and 4-star characters, one of whom is Sakura. A recent leak has surfaced online, which describes her Path, rarity, and kit. Readers can find a summary of this leak below.

5-star Ice character Sakura could be heading to Honkai Star Rail very soon

The leak comes courtesy of Twitter user zaychi (zaychikrails_) and details a list of abilities, skills, and more for upcoming 5-star units Sakura and Setsugekka. The more eagle-eyed players may recognize Sakura as a reference to Yae Sakura in both Genshin Impact and Honkai Impact 3rd, making her one of the more desirable units.

Keep in mind that these are internal names and are very likely just placeholders.

The leaked kit contains the following information about Sakura:

Rarity : 5-star

: 5-star Element : Ice

: Ice Path of The Hunt

Basic ATK : Deals Ice DMG to a single target. Scales off Sakura’s own ATK.

: Deals Ice DMG to a single target. Scales off Sakura’s own ATK. Skill : The “Closing Sword Attack” increases damage output of the next “Pummel Attack” and increases its duration by one turn. Additionally, a certain percentage of “Resistance Penetration” and “Blast Damage” are gained.

: The “Closing Sword Attack” increases damage output of the next “Pummel Attack” and increases its duration by one turn. Additionally, a certain percentage of “Resistance Penetration” and “Blast Damage” are gained. Ultimate : Dishes out a set percentage of Ice damage to a target. Targets in Weakness Break state receive additional Ice damage.

: Dishes out a set percentage of Ice damage to a target. Targets in Weakness Break state receive additional Ice damage. Talent: Attacking enemies afflicted with Weakness Break receive additional Ice damage, bypassing a set percentage of their defense. Also increases Sakura’s speed by a certain number of points.

Players should keep in mind that this information is provided by third parties unaffiliated with Hoyoverse. As such, this very early look at Sakura is not at all indicative of the final version. Expect changes to her kit in the beta versions of Honkai Star Rail.

For more Honkai Star Rail news and updates, keep an eye out on Sportskeeda.