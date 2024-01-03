Honkai Star Rail Lightning character tier list (January 2024)

Honkai Star Rail's Lightning character roster features some of the best DPS units and healers. The element currently has six characters, and each unit treads a different Path. With the arrival of a new month, players may be wondering about the best units to build in this category in order to make completing the game content easier.

This article ranks every Honkai Star Rail Lightning character in a tier list.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Ranking Honkai Star Rail Lightning characters in a tier list for January 2024

All Lightning characters in a tier list (Image via Tier Maker)

All the Honkai Star Rail Lightning characters have been ranked in a tier list based on the title’s current meta.

SS tier

Jing Yuan (Image via HoYoverse)

The Lightning characters in the SS tier have flawless kits, which allow them to dominate the game’s meta. The characters in this tier are:

Kafka

Jing Yuan

Kafka is a Path of Nihility character specializing in DoT (Damage over Time) damage. She can easily do a massive amount of damage with very little investment and without Eidolons.

Jing Yuan, on the other hand, excels in dealing AoE (Area of Effect) damage. His primary source of damage is Lightning-Lord, which can be summoned by his Passive Talent.

Both units can clear end-game activities, such as the Simulated Universe and Forgotten Halls, without breaking a sweat.

S tier

Bailu (Image via HoYoverse)

The characters in the S tier are great in a team but are not very effective when they are on their own. The units in this tier are:

Tingyun

Bailu

Both Lightning characters are experts at helping their allies. Tingyun increases the damage her allies can deal by buffing them, and Bailu heals her allies to prevent them from dying in battle. The pair’s kits allow them to fit into a variety of team configurations in Honkai Star Rail.

A tier

Pela (Image via HoYoverse)

The characters in the A tier are subject to power creep due to the title’s rapid meta shifts. They also deal negligible damage to their opponents. The units in this tier are:

Serval

Arlan

Both Serval and Arlan focus on dealing damage to their adversaries. They deal a good deal of damage but require Eidolons and a tailor-made team to clear more challenging activities. Although Serval can deal decent damage after substantial investment, she is overshadowed by other DPS characters.

For more news, updates, and guides related to Honkai Star Rail, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.