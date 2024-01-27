Honkai Star Rail Misha release date, countdown, kit, and gameplay

Misha will make his debut as a playable 4-star unit in Honkai Star Rail with the 2.0 update, which is gradually making its way to the title's live servers. His gameplay has not yet been thoroughly revealed, even though his element and path have been made public in the official drip marketing.

The character works as a bellhop at Penacony's The Reverie Hotel. He is described as a kind and considerate individual who aspires to follow in his grandfather's footsteps and become an intergalactic explorer. In addition to being a diligent worker and a machine whiz, he enjoys spreading interplanetary gossip to his guests.

This article discusses Misha's release date and capabilities based on Honkai Star Rail's 2.0 Special Program.

Note: Some information about the unit's kit was acquired from the Honkai Star Rail 2.0 closed beta, as HoYoverse has not showcased his gameplay in detail. His kit might change before he comes out.

Date and time of Misha's Honkai Star Rail release

Misha will be released in Honkai Star Rail on February 6, 2024. Along with the featured 5-star units Black Swan and Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae, he will also make an appearance with Tingyun and Guinaifen.

Here is the countdown timer for the character's release on all Honkai Star Rail servers.

Misha's kit in Honkai Star Rail 2.0

As a Destruction DPS, this unit specializes in inflicting Ice damage on opponents. Here is an overview of his skills:

Basic ATK : Deals Ice damage on his enemies.

: Deals Ice damage on his enemies. Skill : Deals several foes with Ice DMG and activates his next Ultimate Skill once more.

: Deals several foes with Ice DMG and activates his next Ultimate Skill once more. Ultimate : By default, this Ultimate hits a target ATK three times, delivering Ice DMG. It then repeatedly hits random enemies. Each strike has a basic chance to freeze the other player, preventing them from moving. The number strike is reset to its initial level after using the ability, which can hit up to ten times.

: By default, this Ultimate hits a target ATK three times, delivering Ice DMG. It then repeatedly hits random enemies. Each strike has a basic chance to freeze the other player, preventing them from moving. The number strike is reset to its initial level after using the ability, which can hit up to ten times. Talent : The character can gain two Energy points, and his next Ultimate strike count is increased by one if an ally uses a skill point.

: The character can gain two Energy points, and his next Ultimate strike count is increased by one if an ally uses a skill point. Technique: Creates a field where Dream Prison is applied to opponents. When the character enters battle, this effect pauses their movement and increases the number of hits to his Ultimate.

Misha's gameplay in Honkai Star Rail 2.0

Misha is a new 4-star DPS who is quite easy to play. The ideal teammates for him would be a powerful healer and two buffers. Based on what was revealed during the Special Program, Ruan Mei and Luocha are currently his best options.

Upon looking at his possible kit, it is evident that the majority of his skills are designed to deal repeated hits to adversaries. Thus, following the version 2.0 upgrade, he will be able to thrive across a variety of team compositions with the right character ascension and build.