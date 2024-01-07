Honkai Star Rail Misha ascension materials leaked

Misha is a brand-new upcoming 4-star character scheduled for release in Honkai Star Rail version 2.0. The unit specializes in dealing Ice damage as he follows the Path of Destruction.
While there is still time until Honkai Star Rail version 2.0 is released, all materials to fully level him up have been leaked and are available on Honey Hunter World. Most of his ascension materials are unavailable in the game, as he will be released alongside the Penacony region.
All information regarding Misha’s ascension materials is detailed in this article.
Note: Some aspects of this article are based on leaks and are subject to change.
What are Misha’s ascension materials in Honkai Star Rail?
Misha’s ascension materials are listed in the following section:
- 246K Credits
- 12x Dream Collection Component
- 13x Dream Flow Valve
- 12x Dream Making Engine
- 50x Dream Fridge
The following list contains the resources required for each ascension level, including Credits:
Level 20
- 3,200 Credits
- 4x Dream Collection Component
Level 30
- 6,400 Credits
- 8x Dream Collection Component
Level 40
- 12,800 Credits
- 5x Dream Flow Valve
- 2x Dream Fridge
Level 50
- 32,000 Credits
- 8x Dream Flow Valve
- 5x Dream Fridge
Level 60
- 64,000 Credits
- 5x Dream Making Engine
- 15x Dream Fridge
Level 70
- 128,000 Credits
- 7x Dream Making Engine
- 28x Dream Fridge
The sources of the Dream Collection Component, Dream Flow Valve, Dream Making Engine, and Dream Fridge were unknown when this article was written. Trailblazers can anticipate that they will be accessible following the release of the upcoming version 2.0.
What are Misha’s Trace level-up materials in Honkai Star Rail?
Trailblazers must also level up the unit's Traces for their characters to reach their full potential, as most of a character's potential is locked behind Traces.
The following section details the materials needed to fully level up his Traces:
- 2.4 million Credits
- Borisin Teeth - 12x
- Lupitoxin Sawteeth - 54x
- Moon Madness Fang - 105x
- Dream Collection Component - 28x
- Dream Flow Valve - 42x
- Dream Making Engine - 42x
- Past Evils of the Borehole Planet Disaster - 12x (obtained from the Echo of War located in Seclusion Zone)
- Tracks of Destiny 5x
At the time of writing this article, there was no information available regarding the source of his Trace level-up materials: Lupitoxin Sawteeth, Borisin Teeth, and Moon Madness Fang.
Tracks of Destiny can be acquired through the Ember Exchange Store, Battle Pass, and Simulated Universe. By completing the Borehole Planet's Old Crater Echo of War in the Seclusion Zone, players can obtain the "Past Evils of the Borehole Planet Disaster" advanced Trace level-up material.