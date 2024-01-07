Honkai Star Rail Misha ascension materials leaked

Misha is a brand-new upcoming 4-star character scheduled for release in Honkai Star Rail version 2.0. The unit specializes in dealing Ice damage as he follows the Path of Destruction.

While there is still time until Honkai Star Rail version 2.0 is released, all materials to fully level him up have been leaked and are available on Honey Hunter World. Most of his ascension materials are unavailable in the game, as he will be released alongside the Penacony region.

All information regarding Misha’s ascension materials is detailed in this article.

Note: Some aspects of this article are based on leaks and are subject to change.

What are Misha’s ascension materials in Honkai Star Rail?

Misha’s ascension materials are listed in the following section:

246K Credits

12x Dream Collection Component

13x Dream Flow Valve

12x Dream Making Engine

50x Dream Fridge

The following list contains the resources required for each ascension level, including Credits:

Level 20

3,200 Credits

4x Dream Collection Component

Level 30

6,400 Credits

8x Dream Collection Component

Level 40

12,800 Credits

5x Dream Flow Valve

2x Dream Fridge

Level 50

32,000 Credits

8x Dream Flow Valve

5x Dream Fridge

Level 60

64,000 Credits

5x Dream Making Engine

15x Dream Fridge

Level 70

128,000 Credits

7x Dream Making Engine

28x Dream Fridge

The sources of the Dream Collection Component, Dream Flow Valve, Dream Making Engine, and Dream Fridge were unknown when this article was written. Trailblazers can anticipate that they will be accessible following the release of the upcoming version 2.0.

What are Misha’s Trace level-up materials in Honkai Star Rail?

The advanced Trace level-up material - Past Evils of the Borehole Planet Disaster (Image via HoYoverse)

Trailblazers must also level up the unit's Traces for their characters to reach their full potential, as most of a character's potential is locked behind Traces.

The following section details the materials needed to fully level up his Traces:

2.4 million Credits

Borisin Teeth - 12x

Lupitoxin Sawteeth - 54x

Moon Madness Fang - 105x

Dream Collection Component - 28x

Dream Flow Valve - 42x

Dream Making Engine - 42x

Past Evils of the Borehole Planet Disaster - 12x (obtained from the Echo of War located in Seclusion Zone)

Tracks of Destiny 5x

At the time of writing this article, there was no information available regarding the source of his Trace level-up materials: Lupitoxin Sawteeth, Borisin Teeth, and Moon Madness Fang.

Tracks of Destiny can be acquired through the Ember Exchange Store, Battle Pass, and Simulated Universe. By completing the Borehole Planet's Old Crater Echo of War in the Seclusion Zone, players can obtain the "Past Evils of the Borehole Planet Disaster" advanced Trace level-up material.