Honkai Star Rail Murmuring Woods Grove of Epiphany Golden Scapegoat guide

Honkai Star Rail’s Amphoreus is not only home to the greatest Titans but is also a land filled with riddles like the Golden Scapegoat. The version 3.1 update introduced the Murmuring Woods Grove of Epiphany Golden map, which houses three of these unique puzzles. To solve them, players must complete a minigame consisting of a goat-masked entity.

The goal is to navigate the character on the screen to reach the altar and light it up without clashing with the afterimage. Completing the puzzle will reward Stellar Jade, Golden Remains, and various in-game resources. This guide will help Trailblazers complete the Golden Scapegoat puzzles from Murmuring Woods Grove of Epiphany in Honkai Star Rail.

Honkai Star Rail: Murmuring Woods Grove of Epiphany Golden Scapegoat puzzle locations and solutions

Murmuring Woods Grove of Epiphany Golden Scapegoat #1

Location #1 (Image via HoYoverse)

The first Murmuring Woods Grove of Epiphany Golden Scapegoat in Honkai Star Rail is fairly simple to access. It is located south of the Serene Court of Learning Space Anchor. Just teleport to the location and use the Hidden Passage to reach the island where you can find the puzzle.

Solution #1 (Image via HoYoverse)

You can solve the puzzle with these four steps:

Right> Down> Up> Right

Alter should be right in front of the goat-masked entity. Use the following sequence to dodge the puppet and reach the end:

Right> Up> Down> Up

Right> Right

Murmuring Woods Grove of Epiphany Golden Scapegoat #2

Location #2 (Image via HoYoverse)

You may have a tough time reaching this second puzzle as there are a series of things to do to enter the corresponding room:

Teleport to the Library of Philia.

Pass through the door on the left.

Use the elevator to reach the basement.

Switch the time to Dawn using the closest Tome of Miracles.

Activate the Enhance Prayer and use the floral elevator to descend.

Switch to Evernight spacetime with the Tome of Miracles.

Cross the bridge and turn right to solve the Prophecy Tablet.

Strike the orb to activate the nearest Cognos Bloom.

Run through the corridor and turn left to locate the puzzle.

Solution #1 (Image via HoYoverse)

Now follow the next steps to solve this puzzle in Honkai Star Rail:

Right> Left> Left> Left> Right> Left

Here’s what you need to do to avoid the afterimage and reach the altar:

Right> Down> Right> Down> Right> Left> Right

Left> Up> Right> Up> Right> Right

Murmuring Woods Grove of Epiphany Golden Scapegoat #3

Location #3 (Image via HoYoverse)

Reaching the final Golden Scapegoat in Murmuring Woods Grove of Epiphany is trickier than the previous. Here’s what you need to do:

The puzzle is inside the 3D room, located northeast of the Dome of Devotion Space Anchor.

Once you reach the room, change spacetime to Dawn.

Climb the stairs on the left, which will lead to another Tome of Miracles.

Switch to Evernight and claim the Enhance Prayer.

Descend using the Cognos Bloom.

Find the Prophecy Tablet around the corner and solve it.

Get to the other side of the bridge to access the other Cognos Bloom.

Ascend to the second floor.

Strike the structure containing the giant orb.

Let it roll towards the obstacle and break it down, revealing the Golden Scapegoat puzzle node.

Solution #3 (Image via HoYoverse)

Interact and use the sequence below to solve it:

Right> Right> Left> Right> Right> Right.

Use the following steps to successfully reach the altar:

Left> Right> Left> Right> Left> Right

Left> Left> Left> Left

