Honkai Star Rail needs to address some major issues happening with every update

Honkai Star Rail has continued to grow with new regions, characters, and story content from Jarilo VI to Amphoreus. While the story keeps progressing, Honkai Star Rail’s event structure is becoming a growing concern. Since the conclusion of Penacony’s main arc and the start of Amphoreus, players have noticed a drop in event variety, frequency, and reward quality. With each new version, this gap becomes harder to ignore, especially for endgame players looking for consistent engagement between story updates.Honkai Star Rail's lack of events is becoming a major concernRecent patches in Honkai Star Rail have been light on new events. Since the release of the Amphoreus Trailblaze Missions, most updates only feature one mid-phase event.These are usually basic resource drops with boosted drop rates like Planar Fissure (Planar Ornaments), Garden of Plenty (Calyx), or Realm of the Strange (Relics). While useful, these events lack creativity and fail to offer long-term engagement or meaningful content.What’s more, several patches have reused old event templates. This includes repeated mechanics and reruns instead of fresh gameplay systems. Since Amphoreus, long-term events have fewer character interactions as a whole, making them feel more like a chore. Players are beginning to feel the game is relying too heavily on filler content rather than innovative design.This has led to a sense of fatigue among some players. With fewer event modes, mini-games, or side activities, there’s less incentive to engage beyond daily tasks or banner pulls. If this pattern continues, future patches may struggle to keep up the game’s current momentum.Honkai Star Rail’s story delivery is also becoming stretchedAnother issue stems from how story content is now being structured. Earlier in the game, character-focused Companion Missions were separate from the main storyline. These quests helped players connect with individual characters at a more relaxed pace.Now, these stories are being folded directly into the main Trailblaze Missions. This has resulted in extremely long quests, often stretching over four hours, that attempt to balance world-building with character development. This format risks overwhelming players and diluting the focus of the core narrative.For example, Casotrice’s history in Amphoreus could have been explored through a standalone Companion Mission. Instead, her backstory is inserted into the main arc, slowing down its pacing. This change makes it harder for players to follow the plot, and many begin to lose interest before the quest concludes.Powercreep is becoming increasingly noticeableAnother emerging issue is the growing imbalance in character viability. Honkai Star Rail has not introduced a new 4-star character in over a year, and several early-launch units such as Welt and Himeko are struggling to keep up.As newer 5-star characters are released with kits optimized for current content, older characters risk being sidelined. This ongoing powercreep reduces team flexibility and discourages players from using or investing in older characters.Honkai Star Rail needs to find a better balance between major story updates and engaging side content. Regular, well-designed events and the return of individual Companion Missions would go a long way in keeping players invested. As the game prepares for future arcs, solving this content gap should be a top priority.