Honkai Star Rail Double Drop Planar Fissure event: Release date and more

Honkai Star Rail's publisher and developer, HoYoverse, rewards players with a plethora of events. Among the many items given free throughout each event are stellar jades, in-game supplies, and higher drop rates for Relic and Planar Ornaments sets. A recent tweet on X revealed the details of the Planar Fissure Event in Honkai Star Rail.

This article describes the Planar Fissure event and provides information on how to participate.

Honkai Star Rail 1.6 Planar Fissure event doubles Planar Ornament drops

Honkai Star Rail players can explore the Simulated Universe during this event and find double Planar Ornaments from the immersion devices, as explained in the X embed above. The event will be accessible from 4 AM on January 10, 2023, to 3:59 AM on January 17, 2023 (server time).

Players must first unlock the third Simulated Universe World to participate in the event. The daily count of double reward opportunities is also available on the Planar Fissure event page within the Travel Log.

It is important to remember that the double reward count will not be reset throughout the event. Consequently, you are limited to 12 claims for double Planar Ornaments. It is recommended that you plan your time for this event appropriately.

Star Rail is a free-to-play role-playing game available on PC, Android, and iOS that was released globally on April 26, 2023. The turn-based combat game in HoYoverse integrates characters from the Honkai Impact video game series into a unique and immersive setting.

On December 27, 2023, the Honkai Star Rail 1.6 update was released. Players eagerly await the next version release, including two new five-star characters, Black Swan and Sparkle. Version 2.0 is expected in the first half of February, following the conclusion of the limited-time Warp banner event featuring the new Path of Hunt character, Dr. Ratio.

In the upcoming banner phase, players can acquire Dr. Ratio and Kafka, who belong to the notorious group Stellaron Hunters. The second phase will feature Dr. Ratio, a new character from The Hunt's Path who wields the Imaginary element, along with four-star companions, including Sushang, Natasha, and Hook.

