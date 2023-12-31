How to play Dr. Ratio in Honkai Star Rail 1.6 ahead of his official release

The Honkai Star Rail 1.6 update is off to a great start with a series of fresh story content, new events, and a free Dr. Ratio giveaway in the second phase. Due to this, he has quickly become one of the coveted 5-star characters that also brings a lot of value to any team as a DPS by treading on The Hunt Path. Thankfully, HoYoverse has allowed fans to play with him ahead of his official release.

His character trial is directly tied to the Mundane Troubles quest under the ongoing Trailblaze Continuance event. Therefore, players will have to complete all the required steps to access him.

This article will go over everything there is to do to play Dr. Ratio before his official release.

How to play Dr. Ratio before launch in Honkai Star Rail 1.6

Play with Dr. Ratio in the Mundane Troubles quest (Image via HoYoverse)

As specified, Dr. Ratio is available as a trial character in Honkai Star Rail 1.6’s Mundane Troubles Trailblaze Continuance Mission. It is unlocked once you complete the “When the Stars of Ingenuity Shine” quest.

Mundane Troubles kicks off when an unknown perpetrator infiltrates the Space Station to attack Herta’s puppets. Throughout its runtime, you will be tasked with investigating the attacker while recollecting the lost memories of the Trailblazer.

However, Dr. Ratio will be suspicious of your whereabouts, so make sure to win against him in a debate to prove your innocence. As the story progressess, the investigating team will get closer to the culprit and come across a peculiar teleporter.

Enter the portal to have complete access to Dr. Ratio, and you should be able to use him in combat against all the enemies during the Exploratory Excursion.

Dr. Ratio’s abilities in Honkai Star Rail

For those out of the loop, here are Dr. Ratio’s abilities in Honkai Star Rail:

Basic ATK : Dr. Ratio inflicts Imaginary DMG on an opponent scaling on his ATK stat.

: Dr. Ratio inflicts Imaginary DMG on an opponent scaling on his ATK stat. Skill : This ability activates one instance of his Talent’s effect and triggers the same for every debuff inflicted on a target, stacking up to four times. He further unleashes Imaginary DMG on them.

: This ability activates one instance of his Talent’s effect and triggers the same for every debuff inflicted on a target, stacking up to four times. He further unleashes Imaginary DMG on them. Ultimate : Deals Imaginary DMG on an enemy and applies Wiseman's Folly to them. It enables Dr. Ratio to launch a follow-up ATK on the target when they are attacked by an ally. Wiseman's Folly further triggers two follow-ups on an opponent tagged by his Ultimate.

: Deals Imaginary DMG on an enemy and applies Wiseman's Folly to them. It enables Dr. Ratio to launch a follow-up ATK on the target when they are attacked by an ally. Wiseman's Folly further triggers two follow-ups on an opponent tagged by his Ultimate. Talent : Dr. Ratio launches a follow-up dealing Imaginary DMG on either a marked target or a random enemy when the former is defeated. He further obtains ATK, CRIT Rate, CRIT DMG, or SPD buffs at random.

: Dr. Ratio launches a follow-up dealing Imaginary DMG on either a marked target or a random enemy when the former is defeated. He further obtains ATK, CRIT Rate, CRIT DMG, or SPD buffs at random. Technique: Generates a special field that Taunt nearby enemies. Upon entering the battle, there is a base chance to reduce the target’s SPD.

For more news and updates on Honkai Star Rail, follow Sportskeeda.