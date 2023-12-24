Honkai Star Rail announces new Trailblaze Continuance for version 1.6: Quest details, rewards, and more

Honkai Star Rail's 1.6 update is on the horizon, and HoYoverse has lined up a bunch of new content for it, ranging from fresh banners to events. Another upcoming addition is the Crown of the Mundane and Divine Trailblaze Continuance, which will be available after the update goes live. In a recent tweet, HoYoverse shared new information about this mission and its rewards.

In 1.6, the story will bring Trailblazers back to Herta's Space Station, marking the release of a new DLC for the Simulated Universe. Like always, the upcoming continuance will expand to a flagship event containing a bunch of new activities.

This article will compile all the information available about the Crown of the Mundane and Divine Trailblaze Continuance.

Everything about the Honkai Star Rail 1.6 Trailblaze Continuance

The Crown of the Mundane and Divine Trailblaze Continuance will be available on December 27, 2023, when the Honkai Star Rail 1.6 update goes live. This mission will arrive as permanent content, implying that players should be able to access it from the Conventional Memoir after the 1.6 patch ends.

While most veterans should be able to access this quest from the Travel Log, newcomers have to complete the Silent Galaxy Trailblaze Mission in Jarillo VI to unlock Trailblaze Continuance.

1.6's story will kick off at a space station, where a significant amount of activity has been recorded lately. With the Gold and Gear DLC being launched in the Simulated Universe, the associated Genius Society members will gather at that location with an agenda in mind.

Trailblazers can expect to meet Ruan Mei during this Trailblaze Continuance, as she has appeared on the cover art of Crown of the Mundane and Divine. Moreover, she is a featured 5-star unit in Honkai Star Rail 1.6, and her involvement in this update's story is quite fitting.

Lastly, a few unexpected events will take place in the space station, with Critter Pick being one of them. For now, players will have to wait until the 1.6 update to find out more about its story progression. They will be rewarded with Stellar Jades, Credits, and other in-game resources for completing various objectives in the Crown of the Mundane and Divine Trailblaze Continuance quest.

