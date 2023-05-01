Honkai Star Rail Night on the Great Mine quest: How to pass the Mine Cart Operator's test

Aside from providing players with a semi-open world and a great story, Honkai Star Rail can overwhelm its player base with many side quests. While some can include fighting, others require players to run errands for characters. In some exceptional cases, however, players must put their brains to work. The questline in question is tied to the Boulder Town location within Jarilo-VI.

It can be initiated near the Goethe Grand Hotel checkpoint by talking with an NPC just opposite the "Underground Shop." The questline is called "Night on the Great Mine," which can reward a hefty sum of Stellar Jades.

Mine Cart puzzle guide on Honkai Star Rail and how to crack them

1) How to start and general rules

As mentioned earlier, you can start this Honkai Star Rail's side quest by heading to Boulder Town and teleporting to the Goethe Hotel checkpoint. Speak to the NPC, called Antonia, with the blue mark on top of her, standing opposite the Underground Shop. Head to the Great Mine from there and spawn on the Vagrant Shelter waypoint.

NPC for quest within Boulder Town (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

The first test and a total of three puzzles can be initiated by speaking to the "Senior Mine Cart Operator." The basic rules across all puzzles are as follows:

Loaded carts should be directed toward yellow blockers.

Empty carts should be loaded toward blue blockers.

Each line has a console that can re-direct the cart's path.

Few puzzles can let you load and empty carts with ores.

You will need to complete nine tests in total, spanning three tests, available via daily resets.

2) How to finish the Honkai Star Rail cart operating tests

The first test on Day 1 will ask you to push an empty cart toward a blue blocker. Follow the instructions and rules as written above. This particular challenge will require changing the path of the tracks so that your mine cart can easily travel to its destination.

The second test will add a cart loaded with ores. Hence, you will have an empty cart on one side and a loaded cart on the other.

Clear the path for both these carts, as the empty one needs to be directed towards the blue blocker, and the loaded ones needs to reach the yellow blocker.

The final test from Day 1 will have both the requirements as before, with the additional objective requiring players to load/unload carts from a separate source. You must push your empty cart to a blocker with numerous ores and load it for the yellow blocker.

Typically, the empty cart needs to be pushed towards the blue blocker. For Days 2 and 3, repeat the same process across the remaining six tests, as the only difference between each test will be the number of yellow and blue blockers.

Please note that standing on the lines of the cart can lead to blockage of the path. Hence, always try to stay behind the cart you're pushing. The videos above should provide a step-by-step guide if you have problems understanding the rules.

Finish all these tests throughout three daily resets and unlock the Precious Treasure at the end. Completion will also unlock a Honkai Star Rail achievement called "Sisyphus of the Mines."

