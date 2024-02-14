Honkai Star Rail Oro, Ace Gambler hidden quest guide

The new Penacony region in Honkai Star Rail is full of mysteries in every corner. Players have to look closely into the activities, as there is a chance that a hidden quest is tied to them. One such quest comes from a special NPC called Oro, Ace Gambler, found in the Golden Hour region of Penacony.

Since the game does not outright come forward and put in markers for players, this article will guide you through the quest and how to complete it to acquire hidden achievements and more rewards. The achievement in question is called "Every Gambler Has Their Excuses."

Where to find the Oro, Ace Gambler in Honkai Star Rail

To find Oro, Ace Gambler in Honkai Star Rail, make your way to the Golden Hour of Penacony. Teleport to the Sweet Corner waypoint and head northwest towards the slot machines. The image below should provide a clearer idea of the location.

Golden Hour slot machine location (Image via HoYoverse)

Here, you will find Oro, Ace Gambler surrounded by a crowd. To start the interaction, approach Oro and select "Listen" instead of "Play Dreamy Slots." Doing so will trigger a cutscene.

Obtain Ace Gambler's Discarded Part in Honkai Star Rail

At the end of the first cutscene, Oro will ask you to come forward and play a hand at the slot machine. Hence, you must interact and use a Token for a prize. Once done, speak with Oro one more time and leave the area.

Slot machine in Golden Hour (Image via HoYoverse)

Head to the Shape of Roast Stagnant Shadow waypoint in Dream's Edge. Here, you will find a wounded Oro just left of the Stagnant Shadow boss in Honkai Star Rail.

Talk with the NPC, and be careful of your choices here. The choices you need to be wary of are at the very end, where you either agree or refuse to help Oro.

Stagnant Shadow location in the Dream's Edge (Image via HoYoverse)

Agreeing will get you the "Ace Gambler's Discarded Part," while refusing will not get you anything.

Give the Ace Gambler's Discarded Part for a hidden achievement in Honkai Star Rail

After acquiring the DIscarded Part, head back to the Golden Hour slot machines to interact with Oro one final time. You will see him exchanging words with a Family representative. Go through all the dialogues until everyone near the slot machines disappears.

Teleport to the Oti Mall waypoint of the Golden Hour and head to Ferdinand. You will find him just at the base of the stairs. The image below should provide a clearer idea about his location.

Ferdinand NPC in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Speak with Ferdinand about the newly acquired Part from Oro by selecting the "Do you know the Ace Gambler?" option. He will, in turn, give you an "Ace Gambler's Precious Part." Other items include a No Signal sticker and an "Every Gambler Has Their Excuses" achievement.