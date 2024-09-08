Honkai Star Rail Rappa materials

Rappa is a new playable 5-star character in Honkai Star Rail who hails from the Erudition Path and wields the Imaginary element. Considering she is very popular amongst fans, many must be curious about her abilities and materials. Knowing about the latter can also help them pre-farm for her ahead of her banners

Ad

This article discusses Rappa's materials in Honkai Star Rail.

All Rappa materials in Honkai Star Rail

Rappa was first released in Honkai Star Rail 2.6 as a 5-star Imaginary unit from the Erudition Path. Listed below are the resources required to ascend her and increase her Traces:

Rappa’s ascension materials

308,000 Credit

Chordal Mirage x65

Dream Collection Component x15

Dream Flow Valve x15

Dream Making Engine x15

Ad

Trending

Rappa’s Trace materials

3,000,000 Credit

Tracks of Destiny x8

Rough Sketch x18

Dynamic Outlining x69

Exquisite Colored Draft x139

Dream Collection Component x41

Dream Flow Valve x56

Dream Making Engine x58

Lost Echo of the Shared Wish x12

Where to find Rappa's materials in Honkai Star Rail

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here are the sources of other ascension and Trace materials for Rappa in Honkai Star Rail:

Dream Collection Component/ Flow Valve/ Making Engine: You can obtain these ascension materials by defeating the different Dreamjolt Troupe's enemies scattered throughout Penacony.

You can obtain these ascension materials by defeating the different Dreamjolt Troupe's enemies scattered throughout Penacony. Rough Sketch/ Dynamic Outlining/ Exquisite Colored Draft : These are the Trace materials that can be acquired by spending resin at Bud of Erudition Crimson Calyx, located in the Penacony Grand Theater. You can also purchase different rarities of Rough Sketch from Embers Exchange.

: These are the Trace materials that can be acquired by spending resin at Bud of Erudition Crimson Calyx, located in the Penacony Grand Theater. You can also purchase different rarities of Rough Sketch from Embers Exchange. Tracks of Destiny : The Tracks of Destiny are dropped from several sources in the game, including the Simulated Universe, Nameless Honor, and Deep Web Gray Market.

: The Tracks of Destiny are dropped from several sources in the game, including the Simulated Universe, Nameless Honor, and Deep Web Gray Market. Lost Echo of the Shared Wish : This is a weekly boss material you can obtain by defeating the "Harmonious Choir" The Great Septimus from Salutations of Ashen Dreams Echo of War. The domain is located in Penacony Grand Theater.

: This is a weekly boss material you can obtain by defeating the "Harmonious Choir" The Great Septimus from Salutations of Ashen Dreams Echo of War. The domain is located in Penacony Grand Theater. The Chordal Mirage: The Chordal Mirage is one of the ascension materials for the Imaginary characters. It can be obtained from the Shape of Timbre Stagnant Shadow, located in Penacony Grand Theater.

Ad

Remember that you need around 300x Traveler’s Guide to level up Rappa. Gather them in advance from the calyxes and events.

Follow Sportskeeda’s Honkai Star Rail hub for more information and updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.