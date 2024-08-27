Rappa VA in Honkai Star Rail: English, Japanese, Korean and Chinese voice actors

HoYoverse has launched yet another Honkai Star Rail drip marketing campaign, revealing Rappa as the upcoming 5-star unit from version 2.6. The official reveal includes all the details regarding the character's background details and voice actors. Notably, Rappa has been voiced by eminent artists like Kendell Byrd and Megumi Han across different languages.
This article will further delve into Rappa VAs in Honkai Star Rail.
Rappa VA in Honkai Star Rail across all languages
The Honkai Star Rail VA list will expand as more characters and NPC are introduced to the game with every update. Likewise, Rappa's voice actor has joined the crew following her official reveal via the latest drip marketing campaign. A total of four individuals have worked on this upcoming character across all the featured languages, i.e., English, Japanese, Korean, and Chinese.
Here are the details about Rappa's VA in HSR, including their previous contributions:
English voice actress for Rappa
Kendell Byrd is Rappa’s English VA. Kendall is a renowned voice artist, writer, and theater performer from Los Angeles who has worked on various video games and TV shows. Fans might recognize her from some of her notable appearances, as the following characters:
- Michelle St. Charles in Rainbow High
- Splinter in Atlas Fallen.
- Faranak, Kathya, and Tanisha in Genshin Impact
- Neon Pulse Freya in Smite
- Benny's Mom in Benny and the Beat
Japanese voice actress for Rappa
Megumi Han is the Japanese VA of Rappa in Honkai Star Rail. Megumi is an eminent artist who voiced multiple characters in anime, movies, and video games. Some of her notable works are as follows:
- ALLMIND from Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon
- Pretty Yashiro and Ramlethal Valentine from The King of Fighters All Star
- Eunie from Xenoblade Chronicles 3
- Young Kafka Hibino from Kaiju No. 8
- Kana Arima from Oshi no Ko
- Glass from The Rising of the Shield Hero
Korean voice actress for Rappa
- We have limited information regarding Rappa’s Korean VA, so this section will be updated upon discovery.
Chinese voice actress for Rappa
- We have limited information regarding Rappa’s Chinese VA, so this section will be updated upon discovery.
Who is Rappa in Honkai Star Rail?
Rappa is an upcoming 5-star unit in Honkai Star Rail that hails from the Erudition Path, wielding the Imaginary element. Her drip marketing reveals that she is a member of the Galaxy Ranger faction, tasked with pursuing Evil Ninja Osaru, a villain hiding at the far end of the cosmos. Rappa has honed her ninja techniques to deliver justice while traveling around the stars.
Check out our other articles from this title:
- Rappa's signature Light Cone leak shows stats and effects
- HSR Jiaoqiu build guide: Best Relics, Light Cones, Trace priority, teams, and materials
- HSR 2.4 Pure Fiction (Words of Deceit) teams guide: Best Hypercarry, FUA, and more team comps
Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!