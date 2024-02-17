Honkai Star Rail: Reverie Reality locked rooms door unlocking guide

The Penacony region in Honkai Star Rail, which was added to the game in the recent 2.0 update, holds many secrets for players to uncover. Among them are the three locked rooms in The Reverie Reality Hotel that Trailblazers can unlock by completing certain tasks. Many of the title's fans may be wondering how to unlock them.

This article discusses how to unlock the locked rooms in The Reverie Reality Hotel in detail.

Honkai Star Rail: How to unlock The Reverie (Reality) Hotel locked doors

How to unlock Lesley Dean’s room in Honkai Star Rail

Lesley Dean in Aideen Park (Image via HoYoverse)

To unlock the door to the first room in The Reverie Reality Hotel, you must start the Honkai Star Rail Adventure Mission called Cosmic Star. The mission requires you to go to Aideen Park in Golden Hour and locate a celebrity named Lesley Dean. After talking to him, you need to Emo Tune him. This will prompt him to say the hotel room number he entered the dream from.

Go to The Reverie Hotel (Reality) and head to the right side through the corridor, in the opposite direction of your room. Interact with the door to unlock the room in Honkai Star Rail.

How to unlock Chadwick’s room in Honkai Star Rail

Chadwick sitting on a bench (Image via HoYoverse)

Go to The Family’s Construction Authority Space Anchor or teleport to it. There, you will see an elderly man named Chadwick sitting on a bench. Talk to him to start the Adventure Mission called The Trees At Peace.

During the dialogue, Chadwick will say he is a member of the Genius Society. This will then lead to a visit to Herta and Screwllum in the Herta Space Station.

After talking to Herta and Screwllum, both you and Screwllum go to The Reverie Hotel to confront the Bloodhound Family members. It will lead you to his locked door, which you can unlock by talking to the Bloodhound Family member, Moira, who is standing in front of the door.

How to unlock the third locked room in The Reverie Hotel

The Lucky One's Black Card (Image via HoYoverse)

To unlock the third room, start the Honkai Star Rail Hidden Adventure Mission called Oro, Ace Gambler. Once you start the mission, talk with Oro near the Dreamy Slot Machine. He will ask you to play it once. After doing so, he will talk with you and disappear.

You can find him again near the Shape of Roast Stagnant Shadow, where you will need to help him progress. Then, he will go back to the slot machine in Aideen Park, where you will have to play with the machine once again.

You will win the Lucky One’s Black Card from the machine, which is the key to opening the third locked room in The Reverie Hotel.