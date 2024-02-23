Honkai Star Rail Slaughterhouse mission starting location and guide

Honkai Star Rail’s brand-new region, Penacony, houses several Adventure Missions that offer a few Stellar Jades for players to complete. One of them is Slaughterhouse, which Trailblazers can start after completing the Trailblaze Mission of the ongoing version. The mission requires you to investigate and uncover the truth behind mysterious paintings.

This article goes over how to complete the Slaughterhouse Adventure Mission in Honkai Star Rail.

Location and how to start the Adventure Mission, Slaughterhouse

Singler location in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

To start the Adventure Mission, Slaughterhouse, you must talk to an NPC named Singler in Golden Hour. Interact/talk to her to scroll through all the dialogues and select “I’m here to investigate the truth,” which will start the mission.

To go there, you can teleport to the Oti Mall Space Anchor and walk forward a bit. You will see Singler standing in the middle of the big open area.

How to complete the Slaughterhouse mission in Honkai Star Rail

Talk to Singler to start Slaughterhouse (Image via HoYoverse)

The following section lists all the steps to complete the Slaughter Adventure Mission in Honkai Star Rail:

Start the mission by talking to Singler in Golden Hour. After burning through the dialogue options and accepting to help her, you will be teleported to The Reverie Hotel (Dreamscape).

Interact with the mysterious painting at the end of the hotel hallway, which will let you enter the Dreamscape and teleport to a room with various puzzles.

Find all three clues scattered across the room, and you will be teleported to the same hotel hallway again.

Talk to Singler and head into the Dreamscape by interacting with the mysterious picture at the end of the hallway.

Again, you will be tasked with finding all clues scattered across the room. Find all five clues and complete the jigsaw puzzle, which will teleport you back to Singler.

Repeat the same process to enter the Dreamscape for the third time and locate all three clues hidden in various treasure chests.

After obtaining the last clue from the treasure chest, you will be teleported back to The Reverie Hotel again. There, repeat the same process for the fourth and the last time and enter the Dreamscape through the painting.

Find all the clues stored in the treasure chests, which will teleport you back to Singler. Talk to her to witness the outcome of your investigation.

After the dialogues conclude, you will obtain a new readable named Attendant Hamilton’s Notes (IV) and 5,000 Credits as the reward for completing the Adventure Mission. Finishing the mission will also unlock the “Space Walk” Achievement in Honkai Star Rail.