Honkai Star Rail: Stelle and Caelus VAs replaced as per new leaks

By Aishwarya Ghosh
Modified May 20, 2025 14:14 GMT
Both Trailblazers
Both Trailblazers' English VAs have possibly been recasted (Image via HoYoverse)

With Honkai Star Rail 3.3 all set to release soon, leaks regarding some of the voice actors being replaced have recently surfaced. As per these leaks, the English voice actors of Trailblazers Stelle and Caelus have been replaced. This possible replacement comes after a series of similar English VA changes across various HoYoverse games, including Genshin Impact and Zenless Zone Zero.

This article discusses the probable replacement of the English VAs of Stelle and Caelus, the two main protagonists of Honkai Star Rail.

HoYoverse replaces English voice actors for Stelle and Caleus in Honkai Star Rail, according to leaks

Ever since the game's launch, Stelle has been voiced by Rachel Chau, while Caelus has been voiced by Caleb Yen (for the English dub). Players had become quite attached to their performances; hence, these leaks about their replacement have shocked the entire Honkai Star Rail community.

Previously, the character trailer for the upcoming 5-star character Hyacine featuring both Trailblazers' voices had sparked some discussions within the community, with many believing that Stelle's and Caelus's voices sounded different. The recently discovered datamined information seems to back up that theory as well.

Meanwhile, leakers have datamined the new voices for both Stelle and Caelus. While the new English voice actors have not been credited yet, an announcement is expected to be made tomorrow once Honkai Star Rail 3.3 goes live.

With the Trailblazers' original voice actors withholding work due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, Stelle and Caelus remained unvoiced in the game for quite some time. The entire Amphoreus questline (starting from version 3.0) has had both Trailblazers muted, adversely affecting the gameplay of many English dub users. Other main characters who have been unvoiced in the English dub of the game for the past few patches include Himeko and Dan Heng.

Interestingly, Caelus's EN voice actor Caleb Yen also voices Gaming in Genshin Impact. While Gaming has not been present in the recent patches, Caleb's possible replacement in Honkai Star Rail has led Genshin Impact players to wonder if Gaming will get a new voice actor as well.

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
