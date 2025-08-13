Honkai Star Rail The Chrysos Maze Grand Restaurant event guide

The Chrysos Maze Grand Restaurant is a new event in Honkai Star Rail 3.5, in which players will need to run and manage a restaurant and make the most profits from it. It works similarly to management events that the game has had in the past, wherein players are required to oversee the business operations for a particular franchise. Playing The Chrysos Maze Grand Restaurant provides rewards such as Stellar Jades, Self-Modeling Resin, Trace materials, Credits, and more.
This article provides a guide on how to play The Chrysos Maze Grand Restaurant event in Honkai Star Rail 3.5.
Guide on playing The Chrysos Maze Grand Restaurant event in Honkai Star Rail
To begin The Chrysos Maze Grand Restaurant event, you will first need to start the quest titled "Fairy Tree Hollow Dive", which will both serve as a tutorial for the event, as well as help progress the event story.
The Chrysos Maze Grand Restaurant event gameplay
The main objective of The Chrysos Maze Grand Restaurant event is to manage the Chrysos Maze Grand Restaurant. This will entail planting and harvesting crops, picking out a menu for the restaurant, creating dishes for the customers, and serving them.
When customers enter the restaurant, you can see which dishes they want to order by observing the bubbles above their heads. Click on the corresponding item in the menu to relay the message to the kitchen. Once the food has been prepared, you can select a waiter to deliver the dish to the customer. Note that you will need to serve the food to the customer before their patience runs out.
In order to plant crops, simply drag and drop the seeds on to the field. Remember that planting crops requires Fairy Gold Coins, which you can earn by serving the fairies at the restaurant. You can decide which crops to plant based on the items in the menu. When your crops are ready for harvest, you will be informed of the same, and you can head to the farm to harvest the crops and plant more new ones.
As you manage the restaurant, you will need to complete certain "Promotion Missions". Completing these missions in a timely fashion can help you upgrade the restaurant, which will give you access to more menu items and crops.
Before you can add dishes to your menu, you will need to research and develop their recipes. You can do so from the "Recipe Development" tab to the left of the screen. These recipes can also be leveled up, which will increase both their selling price, as well as the total number of ingredients required to make the dish.
Once the restaurant has achieved one Star level, you will be prompted to hire more staff to help ease restaurant operations. These staff include Servers, Chefs, and Admins.
Additionally, you can also edit the restaurant layout to add more dining tables, so that more customers can be served in one go. Note that you will need to spend Fairy Gold Coins in order to buy and upgrade these dining tables.
