Honkai Star Rail: The lack of Preservation characters 

It has officially been two years since Honkai Star Rail's release, along with the introduction of new paths as the game progresses. There are multiple characters in each path, which has made the gameplay more flexible. However, there is one that feels neglected or barely has any: the Path of Preservation.This path is under the Aeon Qlipoth in Honkai Star Rail, and lore-wise, it's the IPC (Interastral Peace Corporation) faction that functions under them. In gameplay, on the other hand, we have only four units in Preservation so far, with one being the Trailblazer's switchable path.This lack of balance compared to other path characters is leaving many players with questions about whether HoYoverse will strengthen Preservation as a path.Honkai Star Rail and the current state of Preservation units Preservation still having only 4 units is a crime (March doesn'tappear because she is in Hunt) by u/Relative-Ad7531 in HonkaiStarRail Currently, Honkai Star Rail only has a handful of Preservation characters: Aventurine, Fu Xuan, Gepard, March 7th, and the Trailblazer (Preservation). That’s essentially four unique units and one Trailblazer form, which is a small number compared to other paths.In fact, the last new Preservation character added was Aventurine, which was more than a year ago during Penacony patches. This long gap has left the role feeling stagnant while other paths continue to grow.In contrast, Gepard and March 7th are mostly used in the early game by beginners, which slowly changes to using Abundance characters instead for mid to endgame levels. Honkai Star Rail’s community has also pointed out that March 7th is still the only four-star Preservation unit since launch.Honkai Star Rail meta and the power creep issueThe bigger challenge for Preservation units in Honkai Star Rail is that the meta has shifted heavily toward Abundance characters. Both paths have the role of survivability, but strong units in Abundance like Luocha, Huohuo, Lingsha, and Gallagher provide consistent healing while also adding the same utility.This makes them more reliable than shielders in endgame modes such as Divergent Universe and Memory of Chaos. Preservation characters have been power-crept and left out of the meta with time.While shields still have their place in protecting fragile damage dealers, the lack of updates and improvements to the path has left Preservation falling behind. Many players are now pinning their hopes on the upcoming “Permansor Terrae,” a new 5-star physical Preservation unit that is Dan Heng’s Amphoreus form. If this character brings in fresh mechanics or stronger defensive tools, it could revive Preservation's relevance in Honkai Star Rail’s meta.