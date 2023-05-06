Honkai Star Rail tier list (May 2023)

Honkai Star Rail has a wide variety of characters that players can choose from. They’re divided into different elements and paths that characterize their behavior in the game. At launch, the title has over 20 entities available across its different banners. HoYoverse also hands out free characters as pre-registration rewards or for simply playing the game.

For now, things are quite balanced in Honkai Star Rail as far as the characters are concerned. As long as players can keep their team composition on point, they shouldn’t have too much trouble clearing the game's content. However, some characters are better than the rest in the same role.

Most of the Honkai Star Rail characters are quite viable in version 1.0

The overall tier list in HoYoverse's latest title is divided into five parts.

SS – Extremely strong characters who are must-use for any content. They can be considered “broken” to a certain extent.

S – Very strong characters who are a must-use for almost all occasions.

A – Strong characters, but they have to be used situationally and with the correct build.

B – Mediocre characters that are limited.

C – Characters will have poor potential and require a buff to shine more.

SS Tier

Gepard

Bronya

Seele

Bailu

Jing Yuan

These characters are amazing to use and are the best in their roles. When called upon, they can easily change the tide of a battle with their skills and talents.

S Tier

Welt

Clara

Natasha

Himeko

Tingyun

Yanqing

Pela

Sushang

Trailblazer (Fire)

These characters are also decent and can be used in a wide variety of content in Honkai Star Rail. With the right relics and more Eidolons, they can be as good as their SS counterparts.

A tier

Dan Heng

Asta

Arlan

Hook

Trailblazer (Physical)

The limitations of these characters are due to their in-game kits. Arlan is just a bit complex to manage in Honkai Star Rail.

B tier

March 7th

Qingque

Serval

Of these three characters, March 7th has a lot of use if someone requires a new tank. However, she has severe limitations that are hard to combat.

C tier

Sampo

Herta

It’s best not to invest too many resources in these characters, although Herta is easier to build.

It’s worth noting that this tier list will change when updates arrive in the future. There’s a possible chance that HoYoverse will tweak the existing characters to buff or nerf them. Moreover, future banners and new characters will also impact existing tier lists.

