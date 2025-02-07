Honkai Star Rail x Honkai Impact 3rd collab leak hints at playable Firefly in HI3

Fans of HoYoverse games might see the Honkai Star Rail x Honkai Impact 3rd collab soon, according to Uncle Hellgirl, a renowned third-party source in the community. This time, Firefly is expected to be added to HI3's playable roster. She is one of the coveted 5-star units in HSR with a refined kit catered to deal damage via the Super Break mechanism.

This article discusses the Honkai Star Rail x Honkai Impact 3rd collaboration leaks hinting at Firefly’s debut in HI3.

Note: This article is based on leaks that are subject to change. Readers are advised to take the speculation herein with a grain of salt.

Firefly could be playable in HI3, as per Honkai Star Rail x Honkai Impact 3rd collab leak

The first Honkai Star Rail x Honkai Impact 3rd collab officially introduced Sparkle in HI3 as a QUA-type Fire DMG dealer. If the leak from Uncle Hellgirl is true, there could be a second collaboration to make Firefly playable sometime in the future.

It is still too early for the inter-title crossover event, especially when a Fate/Stay Night character is due to arrive in Star Rail. However, if the officials push for more collaboration, players can soon expect to hear the same via an official announcement.

Firefly in HI3 could be a big hit since her real incineration in HSR has single-handedly refined the Break composition. Additionally, her emotional narrative deeply touched fans in the Penacony story arc, and they will likely be rooting for her official debut in the other HoYoverse title.

Firefly's base kit will certainly change like Sparkle in HI3, but players should be fine as long as her gameplay is equally compelling. Regardless, any speculation about the upcoming Honkai Star Rail x Honkai Impact collaboration is highly subject to change until the developer confirms them. For now, Trailblazers can anticipate the Fate/Stay Night collab, which may introduce Archer as a playable character.

