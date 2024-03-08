Honkai Star Rail Yukong Light Cones guide: Best 5-star, 4-star, and 3-star LCs

Yukong might be one of the most underrated 4-star support units in Honkai Star Rail, as her CRIT buffs are easy to overlook. However, she can scale exponentially when you incorporate proper gear into her build. Speaking of which, Light Cones (LCs) are a necessity to scale any character in the game, and Yukong, being a follower of the Harmony Path, has access to a few different options.

Here is a complete Yukong Light Cone guide, which further outlines her best 5-star, 4-star, and 3-star options.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Best 5-star Yukong Light Cone in Honkai Star Rail

But the Battle Isn't Over is the best 5-star Light Cone for Yukong (Image via HoYoverse)

But the Battle Isn't Over is the best 5-star Light Cone for Yukong in Honkai Star Rail. It is one of the Light Cones listed in Honkai Star Rail's Starlight Exchange store. You can also acquire it from the Stellar Warp.

Although this specified gear is tagged as the signature Light Cone for Bronya, you can use it on any Harmony character like Yukong due to its neutral passive. It increases the wearer’s Energy Regeneration Rate by 10% and generates a Skill Point when the character uses their Ultimate on an ally.

Since Yukong's Ultimate provides CRIT values to her teammates, she will be able to effectively trigger the passive. Bear in mind that the effect will activate after every two uses of the ability. The Light Cone will also boost the damage of the next ally by 30% after she uses her Skill.

Best 4-star Yukong Light Cones in Honkai Star Rail

There are many great 4-star options for Yukong in the game (Image via HoYoverse)

For an accessible Yukong build in Honkai Star Rail, you need to employ 4-star Light Cones, which are easier to acquire. Here are some of the best LCs in that segment, along with their passives:

Dance! Dance! Dance! : All allies' actions are Advanced Forward by 16% after the wielder uses their Ultimate.

: All allies' actions are Advanced Forward by 16% after the wielder uses their Ultimate. Past and Future : Boosts the next teammate’s DMG by 16% after the wearer activates their Skill.

: Boosts the next teammate’s DMG by 16% after the wearer activates their Skill. Carve the Moon, Weave the Clouds: At the beginning of the battle or whenever the equipping character takes a turn, a random effect is applied to all allies. It either boosts ATK by 10%, CRIT DMG by 12%, or Energy Regeneration Rate by 6%, all of which are non-stackable.

You cannot go wrong with any of the specified options while building Yukong, but consider using Past and Future since it is an accessible LC featured on the Light Cone Manifest.

However, if you have the battle pass, go with Carve the Moon, Weave the Clouds for your Yukong build. It has a solid passive, which makes it one of the best Light Cones in the Nameless Honor.

Best 3-star Yukong Light Cones in Honkai Star Rail

Chorus is an excellent 3-star Light Cone (Image via HoYoverse)

A 3-star Light Cone is only recommended to new players in Honkai Star Rail, as they are likely to be replaced by better options in the future.

That said, a beginner Yukong build can use the Chorus LC, as it increases the ATK of all allies by 8% after entering the battle.