Honor of Kings SNK Hero Challenge event: How to get Ukyo for free

Honor of Kings is a popular Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA) game developed by TiMi Studio Group and published by Tencent Games for iOS and Android. The game primarily features intense and fast-paced team fights, where players can choose from several heroes and build a squad to attack enemy bases. The first team of five that successfully takes out the other's nine towers and crystal will claim victory.

Honor of Kings (Image via TiMi)

At present, Honor of Kings has 61 heroes that players can choose from, and some can be acquired for free by completing missions and challenges.

The SNK Hero Challenge is an event that is currently active for players of the game, making it a great opportunity to unlock four new SNK heroes by participating in the challenges.

Among the four SNK heroes in the game, Ukyo Tachibana is a character who is fast and deals high physical damage. He also wields a sword that reduces an enemy's health by 50%. His normal attacks deal damage of 130% every five seconds, and enemies have their movement speeds reduced by 50% every two seconds when struck by Ukyo.

These abilities make him a high-demand character in this action-packed MOBA title and will be beneficial for quick progression in the game.

Guide to unlocking Ukyo in Honor of Kings' SNK Hero Challenge event

The event is available only from May 11, 2023, to June 3, 2023. Thus, players must complete the challenges soon to acquire the four new SNK heroes. Fortunately for players, the challenges are fairly simple.

To complete each hero challenge, you must earn some Arcade Machine Tokens by playing more ranked matches and other game modes. Once you acquire enough tokens, you can compete against opponents by attacking them in the Arcade. Remember that each attack will cost one Arcade Machine Token.

SNK Hero challenge event in Honor of Kings (Image via TiMi)

To attack your enemy, fill the square by tapping on the buttons. The Quick Attack button can also be tapped to fill the square automatically. Each Quick Attack will cost an Arcade machine Token, and once your enemy's HP reaches zero, you will win the match and receive Ukyo as a reward.

You can also implement a few special combos to drain your enemy's health quicker. This requires a strategic approach, as each combo can only be used once, and your enemies will have different combo attacks. Also, note that you will have to battle Ukyo himself to unlock him. The following combo attacks can be used against him:

CAD

BBC

ACB

BBD

BCD

BDB

Honor of Kings was released in 2015 and is currently available only on iOS and Android.

Poll : 0 votes