Battle royale games have become immensely popular on the mobile platform, with the rise of games like PUBG Mobile, Free Fire, COD Mobile, and Hopeless Land serving as a testament to this fact.

Hopeless Land offers a traditional battle royale experience. Players can download the latest version of the game via Google Play Store or by using APK and OBB files. In this article, we provide you with the APK and OBB files of Hopeless Land.

Hopeless Land: Fight for Survival for Android: APK download link

To successfully download and run Hopeless Land, players must download both APK and OBB files of the game. The links to the APK and OBB files of the game are given below:

APK File: Click here

OBB File: Click here

Here are the steps to download and install Hopeless Land:

Step 1: Download the APK and OBB files from the links given above.

Step 2: After the download is complete, enable the 'Install from Unknown Sources' setting on your device if haven't done it already. You can enable it by following these steps: Settings > Safety and Privacy > Allow Installation from Unknown Sources.

Step 3: Next, install the APK file but do not open it yet.

Step 4: Now, copy the OBB file of the game to Android/OBB/com.herogame.gplay.hopelessland (create a folder with this name if there isn't one)

Step 5: After the file is successfully copied, you can enjoy playing Hopeless Land.

The sizes of the APK and OBB files are 56 MB and 300 MB, respectively. Therefore, players must ensure that there is enough storage space available on their device.

If players face an error message stating that 'there was an error parsing the package' they should consider re-downloading the files and following the steps mentioned above again.

