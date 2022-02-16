Horizon Forbidden West: All leaked PlayStation trophies and achievements revealed ahead of upcoming launch

With just a few more days left till the release of Horizon Forbidden West, there already seems to be a leak of all the PlayStation trophies that fans can look forward to when the Guerrilla Games title finally goes live.
The highly-anticipated action-adventure is set to release on February 18, 2022, officially, and official reviews of the title so far have been incredibly positive.
Horizon Forbidden West’s entire PlayStation trophy list seems to have been leaked by powerpyx.com, and by the looks of the reveal, there appears to be a trophy linked to “Flying Mounts”.
Disclaimer: The following list contains spoilers, as PlayStation trophies and trophy descriptions give a lot away in terms of main and side story objectives. Players looking for a spoiler-free experience when heading into Horizon Forbidden West are advised not to proceed any further.
All leaked Horizon Forbidden West trophies and achievements
1) Horizon Forbidden West Platinum Trophy
All Trophies Obtained
- Obtained all Horizon Forbidden West trophies.
2) Horizon Forbidden West Gold Trophies
- Hidden Story Trophy 11
3) Horizon Forbidden West Silver Trophies
All Tallnecks Overriden
- Reached the top of every Tallneck and accessed their information
Defeated Asera
- Investigated all Rebel Camps and helped Erend defeat Asera
All Cores Overridden
- Reached the Core of every Cauldron and accessed their information
Obtained 3 Stripes at All Hunting Grounds
- Earned at least a Quarter Stripe mark in all three trials at all Hunting Grounds
All Machine Types Scanned
- Encountered and Focus scanned every type of Machine
Skill Tree Learned
- Learned all available skills on one tree.
Reached Level 50
- Reached player level 50
4) Horizon Forbidden West Bronze Trophies
Reached Level 20
- Reached player level 20
Reached Level 30
- Reached player level 30
Chose a Desert Commander
- Aided both Drakka and Yarra and chose the better candidate.
Saved the Daunt
- Resolved all of the problems troubling the Daunt.
Aided Kotallo
- Helped Kotallo build and test a mechanized arm.
Healed the Land-gods
- Helped Zo reboot the land-gods to save Plainsong.
Recovered Alva’s Data
- Helped Alva retrieve data to help the Quen.
First Tallneck Overriden
- Reached the top of a Tallneck and accessed its information.
First Rebel Camp Completed
- Completed key objectives in 1 Rebel Camp.
First Core Overridden
- Reached the Core of a Cauldron and accessed its information.
Obtained 3 Stripes at a Hunting Ground
- Earned at least a Quarter Stripe mark in all three trials at one Hunting Lodge.
All Acquisition Machines Killed
- Killed at least one of every type of Acquisition machine.
All Recon Machines Killed
- Killed at least one of every type of Reconnaissance machine.
All Combat Machines Killed
- Killed at least one of every type of Combat machine.
All Transport Machines Killed
- Killed at least one of every type of Transport machine.
Rode All Regular Mounts
- Rode a Charger, Bristleback, and Clawstrider.
Complete a Long Glide
- Glided uninterrupted for 60 seconds.
Completed 2 Flying Mount Quests
- Completed 2 quests that required a flying mount.
Won 2 Gauntlet Runs
- Won first place in two different Gauntlet Runs.
Completed a Set of Salvage Contracts
- Completed all contracts at a Salvage Contractor.
Completed 4 Rebel Outposts
- Defeat the outpost leader and recovered the tags from 4 Rebel Outposts.
Completed 3 Relic Ruins
- Discovered and completed 3 Relic Ruins.
Completed Arena Challenge Set
- Completed 1 Arena challenge set.
Defeated Machine Strike Challengers
- Won a match against 2 different Machine Strike challengers.
Obtained All Weapon Classes
- Obtained 1 weapon from every weapon class.
Used all Elemental States
- Inflicted every elemental state on an enemy at least once.
Performed 3 Melee Combos
- Successfully performed 3 different unlockable melee combos.
Stealth Killed 10 Machines
- Performed a stealth kill on 10 machines.
Tore off 100 components
- Detached 100 components from machines.
Picked up 5 Heavy Weapons
- Picked up 5 different heavy weapons.
10 Types of Machine Overriden
- Unlocked and used the overrides for 10 different types of machine
Defeated the Enduring
- Defeated the Tenakth melee master known as the Enduring.
Fully Upgraded a Valor Surge
- Upgraded a Valor Surge to its maximum level.
Upgraded 3 Weapons
- Fully upgraded 3 weapons.
Upgraded 3 Outfits
- Fully upgraded 3 different outfits.
Upgraded Every Pouch Type
- Upgraded the Food Pouch, Potion Pouch, Resource Pouch, Trap Pouch, and any ammo pouch at least once.
Enhanced Weapon with Coils
- Equipped a weapon of any tier with 2 coils.
Unlocked 3 Weapon Techniques
- Unlocked a Weapon Technique for 3 different weapon classes.
Recovered 5 Different Collectables
- Completed 1 Survey Drone, 1 Black Box, 1 Relic Ruin, 1 Vista Point, and 1 Signal Tower.
Used Dye Flowers
- Used dye flowers to unlock and apply a new dye.
5) Hidden Story Trophies
- Hidden Story Trophy 1
- Hidden Story Trophy 2
- Hidden Story Trophy 3
- Hidden Story Trophy 4
- Hidden Story Trophy 5
- Hidden Story Trophy 6
- Hidden Story Trophy 7
- Hidden Story Trophy 8
- Hidden Story Trophy 9