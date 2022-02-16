Horizon Forbidden West: All leaked PlayStation trophies and achievements revealed ahead of upcoming launch

With just a few more days left till the release of Horizon Forbidden West, there already seems to be a leak of all the PlayStation trophies that fans can look forward to when the Guerrilla Games title finally goes live.

The highly-anticipated action-adventure is set to release on February 18, 2022, officially, and official reviews of the title so far have been incredibly positive.

Horizon Forbidden West’s entire PlayStation trophy list seems to have been leaked by powerpyx.com, and by the looks of the reveal, there appears to be a trophy linked to “Flying Mounts”.

Disclaimer: The following list contains spoilers, as PlayStation trophies and trophy descriptions give a lot away in terms of main and side story objectives. Players looking for a spoiler-free experience when heading into Horizon Forbidden West are advised not to proceed any further.

All leaked Horizon Forbidden West trophies and achievements

1) Horizon Forbidden West Platinum Trophy

All Trophies Obtained

Obtained all Horizon Forbidden West trophies.

2) Horizon Forbidden West Gold Trophies

Hidden Story Trophy 11

3) Horizon Forbidden West Silver Trophies

All Tallnecks Overriden

Reached the top of every Tallneck and accessed their information

Defeated Asera

Investigated all Rebel Camps and helped Erend defeat Asera

All Cores Overridden

Reached the Core of every Cauldron and accessed their information

Obtained 3 Stripes at All Hunting Grounds

Earned at least a Quarter Stripe mark in all three trials at all Hunting Grounds

All Machine Types Scanned

Encountered and Focus scanned every type of Machine

Skill Tree Learned

Learned all available skills on one tree.

Reached Level 50

Reached player level 50

4) Horizon Forbidden West Bronze Trophies

Reached Level 20

Reached player level 20

Reached Level 30

Reached player level 30

Chose a Desert Commander

Aided both Drakka and Yarra and chose the better candidate.

Saved the Daunt

Resolved all of the problems troubling the Daunt.

Aided Kotallo

Helped Kotallo build and test a mechanized arm.

Healed the Land-gods

Helped Zo reboot the land-gods to save Plainsong.

Recovered Alva’s Data

Helped Alva retrieve data to help the Quen.

First Tallneck Overriden

Reached the top of a Tallneck and accessed its information.

First Rebel Camp Completed

Completed key objectives in 1 Rebel Camp.

First Core Overridden

Reached the Core of a Cauldron and accessed its information.

Obtained 3 Stripes at a Hunting Ground

Earned at least a Quarter Stripe mark in all three trials at one Hunting Lodge.

All Acquisition Machines Killed

Killed at least one of every type of Acquisition machine.

All Recon Machines Killed

Killed at least one of every type of Reconnaissance machine.

All Combat Machines Killed

Killed at least one of every type of Combat machine.

All Transport Machines Killed

Killed at least one of every type of Transport machine.

Rode All Regular Mounts

Rode a Charger, Bristleback, and Clawstrider.

Complete a Long Glide

Glided uninterrupted for 60 seconds.

Completed 2 Flying Mount Quests

Completed 2 quests that required a flying mount.

Won 2 Gauntlet Runs

Won first place in two different Gauntlet Runs.

Completed a Set of Salvage Contracts

Completed all contracts at a Salvage Contractor.

Completed 4 Rebel Outposts

Defeat the outpost leader and recovered the tags from 4 Rebel Outposts.

Completed 3 Relic Ruins

Discovered and completed 3 Relic Ruins.

Completed Arena Challenge Set

Completed 1 Arena challenge set.

Defeated Machine Strike Challengers

Won a match against 2 different Machine Strike challengers.

Obtained All Weapon Classes

Obtained 1 weapon from every weapon class.

Used all Elemental States

Inflicted every elemental state on an enemy at least once.

Performed 3 Melee Combos

Successfully performed 3 different unlockable melee combos.

Stealth Killed 10 Machines

Performed a stealth kill on 10 machines.

Tore off 100 components

Detached 100 components from machines.

Picked up 5 Heavy Weapons

Picked up 5 different heavy weapons.

10 Types of Machine Overriden

Unlocked and used the overrides for 10 different types of machine

Defeated the Enduring

Defeated the Tenakth melee master known as the Enduring.

Fully Upgraded a Valor Surge

Upgraded a Valor Surge to its maximum level.

Upgraded 3 Weapons

Fully upgraded 3 weapons.

Upgraded 3 Outfits

Fully upgraded 3 different outfits.

Upgraded Every Pouch Type

Upgraded the Food Pouch, Potion Pouch, Resource Pouch, Trap Pouch, and any ammo pouch at least once.

Enhanced Weapon with Coils

Equipped a weapon of any tier with 2 coils.

Unlocked 3 Weapon Techniques

Unlocked a Weapon Technique for 3 different weapon classes.

Recovered 5 Different Collectables

Completed 1 Survey Drone, 1 Black Box, 1 Relic Ruin, 1 Vista Point, and 1 Signal Tower.

Used Dye Flowers

Used dye flowers to unlock and apply a new dye.

5) Hidden Story Trophies

Hidden Story Trophy 1

Hidden Story Trophy 2

Hidden Story Trophy 3

Hidden Story Trophy 4

Hidden Story Trophy 5

Hidden Story Trophy 6

Hidden Story Trophy 7

Hidden Story Trophy 8

Hidden Story Trophy 9

