"Horizon Forbidden West out here bricking PS5s": Players react to the bugs on the opening week

Horizon Forbidden West has had an opening that any game would be jealous of, and there are very few games planned for 2022 that will be able to match it.

Whether for the story, gameplay mechanics, or art design, everything about Horizon Forbidden West is the epitome of quality. Guerrilla Games has created another masterpiece, which is a direct sequel to the previous Horizon Zero Dawn.

Aloy's journey has been taken to an all-new level, and the 88 Metascore is once again a testament to the great work.

"Horizon Forbidden West is a masterpiece. With a gripping story and a world ripe for exploration, you won't be disappointed." - God is a Geek With the first 66 critic reviews lodged, Horizon Forbidden West (PS5) has a Metascore of [88]: metacritic.com/game/playstati… "Horizon Forbidden West is a masterpiece. With a gripping story and a world ripe for exploration, you won't be disappointed." - God is a Geek With the first 66 critic reviews lodged, Horizon Forbidden West (PS5) has a Metascore of [88]: metacritic.com/game/playstati…"Horizon Forbidden West is a masterpiece. With a gripping story and a world ripe for exploration, you won't be disappointed." - God is a Geek https://t.co/pfFqPysuB8

However, there can be no video games coming out in the modern world without bugs. While the game's fate in question is nothing as severe as something like Battlefield 2042, there are still some bugs to squash.

Many of these are minor and case-specific, but players from all over the world have been quick to post them on social media.

Horizon Forbidden West is a great release, but it has bugs

It should be noted that bugs in new games today are prevalent, but they're still a worry. While the bugs in Horizon Forbidden West may not be that severe, they are still obstructing the satisfaction levels of some players, at least.

When there are bugs in any exclusive, the console war can never be left too far. One user tweeted that if these bugs happened to an Xbox game, the outcome would have been far worse.

BeatBox Series X @beatbox_seriesX Let’s be honest, if Horizon Forbidden West we’re an Xbox game launching with this many bugs, the game wouldn’t have scored more than an 82. Let’s be honest, if Horizon Forbidden West we’re an Xbox game launching with this many bugs, the game wouldn’t have scored more than an 82.

While isolated in this case, there seems to be a bug where the player 'falls' from a map in an unintended way. It's worrying and fun at the same time, but it could be a loss of time and progression.

There was an eerie bug that happened to one player that made the face of an NPC look strange.

#PS5Share, #HorizonForbiddenWest, #XboxSeriesX this is one weird tribe. scared tf outta me lol. this game is really bugs galore haha this is one weird tribe. scared tf outta me lol. this game is really bugs galore haha#PS5Share, #HorizonForbiddenWest, #XboxSeriesX https://t.co/mnBOWz0njU

There have been cases of the game stuttering at times for some players. A plain restart of the console has worked for some, but this will probably require a patch from Guerilla Games in the future.

K.Asante @TK0Asante #HorizonForbiddenWest I'm still loving this game But I have to say The bugs are starting to make their presence known #PS5Share I'm still loving this game But I have to say The bugs are starting to make their presence known #PS5Share, #HorizonForbiddenWest https://t.co/siq2SCZKV3

Even streamers weren't left in peace when one of them encountered a bug that led to Aloy ghosting through a closed door.

One user also encountered a bug in the tutorial itself where a character was stuck in the water.

Malware Unicorn @malwareunicorn Lol already a bug in the tutorial, sidekick is forever stuck in the water #HorizonForbiddenWest Lol already a bug in the tutorial, sidekick is forever stuck in the water #HorizonForbiddenWest https://t.co/iKUO9TAjFm

There have also been isolated cases of PS4 users who have had Aloy stuck in a particular area and unable to move.

All these bugs have been isolated, which is definitely a good thing. While they're still problematic for those who face it, isolated bugs at least mean that the larger part of the community won't have to suffer.

However, there have been sporadic tweets about the game apparently bricking their systems. While there is no official confirmation, this could be a major problem for whom it happens.

TerraNova🪐 @Terrano22193058 Amber-Louise @bambielouise DEVASTATED isn't the word. Was loving Horizon: Forbidden West until it bricked my PS5. Tried every option but nothing worked so I've had to factory reset. 10 hours of gameplay wasted. Not to mention every other game save data I've played since getting the PS5 gone. Heartbroken. DEVASTATED isn't the word. Was loving Horizon: Forbidden West until it bricked my PS5. Tried every option but nothing worked so I've had to factory reset. 10 hours of gameplay wasted. Not to mention every other game save data I've played since getting the PS5 gone. Heartbroken. If y’all are playing #HorizonForbiddenWest make sure you have your cloud saves active. Looks like it’s bricking consoles. twitter.com/bambielouise/s… If y’all are playing #HorizonForbiddenWest make sure you have your cloud saves active. Looks like it’s bricking consoles. twitter.com/bambielouise/s…

So far, it's not clear what's causing the bricking issues, but players are advised to have cloud saves on to ensure they don't lose the saved progress of all the games.

