Horizon Forbidden West has officially gone gold ahead of its February 2022 release

Guerrilla Games’ followup to the 2017 epic, Horizon Forbidden West, has officially gone gold prior to its upcoming February 2022 release date.

For those not familiar with the term, Gone Gold means that the title has finished its primary development, awaiting being printed on disk and shipped. After a title has gone gold, it generally doesn’t suffer delays anymore and maintains its targeted release date, which in this case is February 18, 2022.

Guerrilla @Guerrilla



#HorizonForbiddenWest #RiseAboveOurRuin We have some exciting news for your all: Horizon Forbidden West has gone GOLD! We have some exciting news for your all: Horizon Forbidden West has gone GOLD! ✨#HorizonForbiddenWest #RiseAboveOurRuin https://t.co/oRHDtDlxTI

Horizon Forbidden West is set 6 months after the events of Zero Dawn. Players once again reprise the role of Aloy and go on another world-saving quest alongside her allies.

Aloy travels to the Forbidden West to find the source of the Red Blight and stop it. She will come across new allies and new foes throughout the journey, both human and mechanical in nature.

Horizon Forbidden West has gone gold; showcases new PS4 Pro gameplay

Horizon Zero Dawn, developed by Guerrilla Games and published by PlayStation, was released in 2017.

The title took the players into a new world dominated by mechanical beasts. The players assume the role of Aloy, an outcast hunter of the Nora tribe, who goes on her quest to discover the truth behind her origin, which is connected to the origin of the world.

Following a massive resounding success, a sequel to the title was officially announced in 2020 during the PlayStation 5 showcase. Horizon Forbidden West is officially slated to be released on February 18, 2022.

The title has been in development for nearly five years, and recently Guerrilla Games officially announced that the title had gone gold in its development stage.

Horizon Forbidden West builds upon the success of its predecessor to deliver an amazing action RPG title. The game brings new features such as an expanded open world, new mechanical beasts, and an in-depth skill tree.

With an impressive cast alongside Ashly Burch, and Carrie Ann-Moss alongside Angela Bassett, the title is shaping up to be one of the biggest.

Guerrilla @Guerrilla



🏹 Head to the PlayStation Blog to see more: Today we're also giving you a first look at gameplay and screenshots taken on PS4 Pro!🏹 Head to the PlayStation Blog to see more: blog.playstation.com/2022/01/27/a-g… Today we're also giving you a first look at gameplay and screenshots taken on PS4 Pro! 🏹 Head to the PlayStation Blog to see more: blog.playstation.com/2022/01/27/a-g… https://t.co/JqGlevaLCD

Guerrilla Games also showcased Forbidden West gameplay on last-generation consoles, namely the PlayStation 4 Pro. The game looks fantastic on the last generation, proving it once again to be viable in the current market.

Also Read Article Continues below

While Zero Dawn was released for PC in 2020, Horizon Forbidden West will be launched on February 18, 2022, only for the PlayStation 4 and the PlayStation 5 systems.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha