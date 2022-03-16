Horizon Forbidden West update 1.08 official notes: bug fixes, graphics improvements, and more

Guerrilla Games just introduced another big patch update to Horizon Forbidden West which will focus on fixing some of the major bugs and errors that a lot of players have been facing since launch time last year.

Along with updates to some of the side and main quests, changes will also be hitting the game’s visuals, and players will get to see a good deal of improvements in shimmering and overall game stability.

Guerrilla @Guerrilla



Please find the patch notes and known issues here: Patch 1.08 for Horizon Forbidden West has launched! Our team has been hard at work to address some of the issues you reported, and will continue to look into issues and feedback from our community.Please find the patch notes and known issues here: bit.ly/3u1pIrX Patch 1.08 for Horizon Forbidden West has launched! Our team has been hard at work to address some of the issues you reported, and will continue to look into issues and feedback from our community. 📝 Please find the patch notes and known issues here: bit.ly/3u1pIrX https://t.co/gnIz3MyEnk

Horizon Forbidden West fans looking for a detailed description of the patch can look up Guerrilla Games’ official website.

However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.

Horizon Forbidden West update 1.08 official notes

1) Main Quests

Fixed an issue in main quest 'To The Brink' where using Silent Strike on a quest-specific Bristleback would teleport the player to Chainscrape.

Fixed an issue in main quest 'The Dying Lands' where Varl and Zo would sometimes idle outside of Plainsong and block progression.

Fixed an issue in main quest 'The Dying Lands' where Aloy's companions would not lead the way after restarting from a specific save in Horizon Forbidden West.

Fixed an issue in main quest 'The Broken Sky' where reloading a certain save could sometimes disable fast travel unintentionally.

Fixed an issue in main quest 'Cradle of Echoes' where loading a save created on the previous patch would cause Aloy to be stuck in the Base.

Fixed an issue in main quest 'Thebes' where Aloy's breathing sounds were playing during a cinematic sequence.

Fixed an issue in main quest 'All That Remains' where restarting from a certain save would cause Aloy to spawn in the Base and unable to leave.

2) Side Quests

Fixed an issue in side quest 'The Bristlebacks' where Ulvund didn't get the memo and stuck around in Chainscrape after the quest was completed.

Fixed an issue in side quest 'What Was Lost' where Kotallo would sometimes become unresponsive when reloading from a specific save.

Fixed an issue in side quest 'Blood For Blood' where Kavvoh and Arokkeh could not be interacted with in specific circumstances, blocking progression.

Fixed an issue in side quest 'Forbidden Legacy' where fast traveling during the Slitherfang encounter would cause the machine to not respawn, thus blocking progression in Horizon Forbidden West.

Fixed an issue in side quest 'The Roots that Bind' where the quest objective "Go to the Drumroot" would not complete after damaging the Widemaws from a large distance.

Fixed an issue in errand quest 'Call And Response' where killing the enemies before receiving the objective to do so could block progression.

3) World Activities

Fixed an issue in Gauntlet Run, where passing the finish line in last place would result in a win in specific circumstances.

Fixed several issues with specific Firegleam and Metal Flower icons not being displayed on the map.

Fixed an issue where Firegleam icons would not be correctly removed from the map once the related activity was completed.

Fixed an issue where fast travel would be disabled in specific circumstances when loading a save made while playing Machine Strike.

4) UI/UX

Fixed an issue where the Machine Strike UI would briefly flicker at the end of a game.

5) Graphics

Fixed an issue where Aloy wouldn't appear wet anymore after being in water.

Multiple graphics fixes and improvements in cinematics.

Multiple visual improvements in shadows and clouds in Horizon Forbidden West.

Fixed an issue where Photo Mode controls would be frozen when initiating Photo Mode during a swan dive.

6) Performance and Stability

Multiple crash fixes.

Multiple performances and streaming improvements in cinematics.

Removed multiple unintentional loading screens and black screens.

Fixed multiple instances of streaming and visual popping.

7) Other

Made several improvements to the NPCs' movement and animations in settlements.

Made it easier to tag individual components when using motion aiming and scanning machines.

When picking up potions or tools that don't fit in your toolbelt anymore they are now moved to the stash.

Several balancing changes to weapons and enemies.

Fixed several instances where Aloy could get stuck in geometry in Horizon Forbidden West.

Fixed an issue where the 'All Machine Types Scanned' trophy could be easily missed during the final main quest 'Singularity'.

Fix for the mount call sometimes causing the flying mount to be spawned in undesirable positions and in rare cases be unreachable.

Several data points that are located in areas that the player could not return to are now automatically unlocked upon the player leaving that space.

Fixed multiple instances of specific music tracks getting stuck and repeating.

Horizon Forbidden West fans can stay tuned for more updates!

Edited by R. Elahi