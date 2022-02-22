Horizon Forbidden West developers address the game’s visual bugs, promise to work “vigilantly to resolve them”

Horizon Forbidden West finally had its official launch a couple of days ago, and while the player base responded positively to the game, its release did come with more than a few hiccups.

The game had a lot of bugs at launch, and Guerrilla Games is trying its best to resolve some of the more persistent issues.

Some of the biggest problems that players are having at this point have to do with the game visuals, where many are pointing out that the issue might be with HDR (High Dynamic Range).

Guerrilla Games are aware of the visual issues in Horizon Forbidden West

One common complaint that players have is how the visuals that are present near the outskirts of the screen are lit up far brighter than they are supposed to be.

If you find a bug, please submit a report here: We hope you’ve been enjoying your exploration of the Forbidden West. Thank you to everyone who has used the Support Form to submit issues; our team is investigating and working on solutions.If you find a bug, please submit a report here: bit.ly/3LO11an We hope you’ve been enjoying your exploration of the Forbidden West. Thank you to everyone who has used the Support Form to submit issues; our team is investigating and working on solutions.If you find a bug, please submit a report here: bit.ly/3LO11an https://t.co/zlV3OB7FtX

Additionally, there previously was a shimmering effect on the visuals in certain areas of the game, but the developers have patched that out hours after the game dropped. However, there are still some visual issues that remain in the game.

Fortunately, the developers are aware of all the visual bugs. In a recent post on the official Horizon Forbidden West subreddit, they thanked the community for reporting their troubles with the title.

In the post, community manager Chanté Goodman went onto say,

“Thank you for sharing your various visual issues with us via our Support Form. The team is working vigilantly to resolve these issues with high priority and are aiming to get an update out as soon as possible. We understand your frustrations and appreciate your patience. We are doing our best to quickly get you back out into the wilds so you can explore all the secrets of the Forbidden West.”

As the title is relatively new, there will still be some performance issues in the game. Guerrilla Games is addressing all of these issues and urge the community to report any bug that they encounter in the forum.

The developers are actively looking into all the issues in the game and will look to stamp them out completely in future updates.

