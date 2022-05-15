Horizon Zero Dawn PS1 Demake reimagines the title with a retro touch

Horizon Zero Dawn recently saw a fantastic demake by Redditor ZeoNyph, who showed off what the game would likely look like on a PlayStation 1. Made by hand in Blender, the creator gave a brief look at what fans would have seen in the 90s, if Horizon Zero Dawn had been made for Sony’s original console. As it turns out, fans on Reddit absolutely loved it.

Horizon Zero Dawn fan creates exceptional PS1 demake

The Bloodborne demake recently took the internet by storm. While this is not a full game by any stretch and is just a video concept, it took turned out to be incredibly popular, garnering 20K views in a handful of days.

After a very retro, PS1-era title screen for the game appeared and there was a cool loading screen. Players were treated to the image of Aloy fighting one of the powerful machines. Once the game began, Aloy stood by a campfire. The sound of the fire was loud and it felt like something out of a 90s video game.

ZeoNyph @ZeoNyph



Everything rendered and modelled by me in Blender. #BeyondTheHorizon #Blender3d #demake What if... Horizon: Zero Dawn was made in 1996?Everything rendered and modelled by me in Blender. #HorizonZeroDawn What if... Horizon: Zero Dawn was made in 1996?Everything rendered and modelled by me in Blender. #HorizonZeroDawn #BeyondTheHorizon #Blender3d #demake https://t.co/Mufh5QOi5h

Viewers were treated to a climb reminiscent of the early Tomb Raider games and before Aloy knew what was happening, she was confronted by a Watcher with a large, glowing red eye. All of a sudden, the screen turned black, and the heroine was laying on the ground, and a “You Died” appeared over her.

While it was incredibly brief, it was a tribute to the incredible difficulty of retro games and Aloy's adventures. Reddit couldn’t get enough of ZeoNyph’s creation, either.

Reddit falls in love with fan concept of a PS1 Horizon Zero Dawn

According to ZeoNyph, everything was done by them using Blender, from the modeling, rendering, and texturing. It was a fan concept that the internet absolutely loved, and showered the creator with praise.

Several Redditors got Tomb Raider vibes, while others talked about how the climbing really hasn’t gotten much better over the years in this style of game.

One enthusiastic user said they would pay to have the game made if they could afford to compensate ZeoNyph for it.

The video reminded players of the old days when games were cruel, brutal, and often very unforgiving. Others were reminded of the days when cheat code rumors were abundant before the internet made finding gaming secrets easy.

While ZeoNyph did not explain how they made the Horizon Zero Dawn demake video, it captured the attention of Reddit, reminding many fans of the games of their youth, creating a great deal of nostalgia around the internet.

