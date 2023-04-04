How to access the EA Sports PGA Tour trial on Xbox and Playstation consoles

EA Sports PGA Tour offers a 10-hour trial to players on all available platforms, including PlayStation and Xbox. The demo includes all game modes and allows players to test out various in-game mechanics and content. This is the second time EA Sports has developed a golf game, with the first instance being Rory Mcllroy PGA Tour in 2015.

While the developers have excluded the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation and Xbox users can enjoy the new launch. They can also opt for a trial before making a full purchase.

To access the EA Sports PGA Tour 10-hour trial, you must have an EA Play subscription. Once you've subscribed, you can follow the steps provided to access the trial on the console of your choice.

EA Sports PGA Tour is available on current-gen consoles and PC

The process of accessing the EA Sports PGA Tour 10-hour trial will vary slightly based on your platform.

Charlie Hustle @Charlie_Hust77



#XboxShare

#EASportsPGATour Been a long time since I played EA Sports PGA Tour Golf. Already having fun. Been a long time since I played EA Sports PGA Tour Golf. Already having fun. #XboxShare#EASportsPGATour https://t.co/txBuHGQSjy

PlayStation users

EA Play membership is a separate subscription if you’re a PlayStation user. Once you’re subscribed, go through the following steps:

Go to the PSN store on your PlayStation console.

Search for EA Sports PGA Tour.

Choose the trial version from the available editions (it should be visible if you have EA Play).

Download the trial.

Once the download is complete, you can jump right into the action.

Xbox users

EA Play membership works a bit differently for Xbox users. It’s already included with Xbox Game Pass memberships, so you won’t need a second subscription. If you’re subscribed to the Xbox Game Pass, complete the following steps:

Go to the Microsoft store on your console.

Search for the game.

Choose the 10-hour trial from the available editions. This will be visible if you have a valid Xbox Game Pass subscription.

Download and install the trial.

You are now ready to take your first steps in the game.

EA Sports PGA Tour trial benefits

The 10-hour trial may be limited, but it's a great opportunity to test out all the new mechanics and decide whether the game is worth its full price.

The best part is that all in-game progression will carry over when you convert your trial to a full purchase, including unlockables, game mode advancements, and more. Additionally, those who have an EA Play membership will secure a 10% discount on the final purchase price of the game.

The game is available on PC, Xbox Series XlS, and the PlayStation 5. The early access period commenced on April 4, and the full release of the game will be available three days later on April 7.

