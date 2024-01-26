How to access Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth New Game+

Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth New Game+ mode does exist, but it’s mired in controversy. One of the most important, enjoyable modes in the franchise’s history, it allows you to take most of what you’ve unlocked through a previous playthrough, and take it through again. Many players choose to do this on harder difficulty levels to see if their previous run’s work is enough to see them get by. In this latest adventure from SEGA and RGG Studio, the same can be said.

As you begin Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth New Game+ mode for your second playthrough, it will allow you to take along your money, levels, items, and most of your acquisitions from the first time through. Not everything carries over, but the vast majority does. Substories, and things unlocked through them will have to be done again. Here’s how you can access this mode.

How to unlock and enjoy Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth New Game+

Once you beat the game, you'll see this screen if you meet the requirements (Image via SEGA)

Two things need to take place before you can begin Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth New Game+ mode. The first is easy enough: complete all 14 chapters. After you’ve completed the finale and sat through the credits, you can go back to the main menu.

Like in the Japanese version of Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth New Game+ mode is locked behind a paywall DLC. You either need the Deluxe Edition, Ultimate Edition, or simply the Master Vacation bundle for $20 USD.

Doing this will give you access to New Game+ for future playthroughs. Once you click on New Game+ in LAD Infinite Wealth, you can select one of three difficulties: Normal, Hard, and Legend.

Many of your best items carry over, so spend time crafting (Image via SEGA)

Depending on which difficulty you select, the enemies will be significantly harder than they were in normal. Hard Mode starts the enemy gallery at Level 55, whereas Legend will kick things off at Level 75. Depending on how much grinding you did - and if you completed the optional dungeon also unlocked by this DLC - you may be able to start on Legend.

However, thankfully, there are no new mechanics for the various boss battles you go through. Enemies in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth New Game+ are simply much harder than before. If you want to get all the trophies in SEGA's latest title, you’ll need at least one, but probably two NG+ runs.

Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth launches today across PC, Xbox, and PlayStation platforms. Players will encounter a lengthy, exciting RPG filled with twists, turns, and many fan-favorite Yakuza characters making returns.