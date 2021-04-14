How to access the secret side quest, Forgotten Chapel, in Outriders

Forgotten Chapel is a short and hidden adventure within Outriders. It's not a hard quest to start, but players need to know how to start it and it may take some time to get there.

The Forgotten Chapel quest takes place in the Canyon of the Great Obelisk. In the Canyon, there is a large gate near the Cliffside Path that will open up when the "puzzle" is solved. Players need to get there for the quest in Outriders, but first some pillars must be activated in the Canyon of the Great Obelisk.

Obelisk number one is the easiest to find and it's located right near the base camp entrance when heading towards the canyon area. As soon as the players are leaving base camp in Outriders, they should look left and interact with the pillar that they see, and that's step one.

A second pillar can be found on the same path that continues as players head toward the Canyon Entrance. The path leads to a set of stairs, and players should follow those stairs until they find a path on the right hand side that has a gate near it. Pillar number two is down that way and it should be activated. All of the pillars will go into the ground once they are activated.

The third and final pillar can be accessed once all of the story missions in the area are complete, which is the only real obstacle in the secret Forgotten Chapel quest. When the story quests are complete, players should head to Monolith's Temple and head up the stairs in the back. The last pillar is located up those stairs and can be activated.

Find the Forgotten Chapel in Outriders and get a reward

With all three pillars activated, players can begin the secret Forgotten Chapel quest. It's a quick trip that provides some worthwhile rewards.

The quest should be in the journal and can be activated as the primary objective for an easy trail to follow. As mentioned earlier, the trail should lead to a gate near the Cliffside Path that will open up with the three pillars being activated.

Inside, there is a chest that has a guaranteed Legendary weapon for Outriders players to collect. It's a rather easy loot pick-up, considering that the Forgotten Chapel doesn't have real resistance to worry about. It's an easy weapon to add to the collection in Outriders.