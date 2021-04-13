Top 5 Legendary weapons to use in Outriders

In Outriders, choosing the best weapon is a major decision.

Much like picking the class, the in-game weapons are an important piece of players' build in Outriders. Picking the right weapons determines whether or not players will be successful during their gameplay. Understandably, it can be extremely difficult to try to figure out which is the right weapon or the best weapon for their build.

With that being said, below are the top five best legendary weapons in Outriders.

Top 5 Legendary Weapons in Outriders

Absolute Zero (Technomancer)

(Image via People Can Fly)

If using a sniper rifle isn't the player's go-to, using the Absolute Zero gun for a Technomancer is the next best thing. Though it doesn't carry the insane mods, it's great as a run and gun weapon. It carries Tier III Ultimate Freezing Bullets and Tier II Improved Vulnerability Bullets mods. This helps players stop enemies and spray them down.

Shelrogs Excrescence (Pyromancer)

(Image via People Can Fly)

Shelrogs Excrescense is an amazing Legendary Double Gun that players can use that has an overall great use. Its mods are Tier III Ultimate Burning Bullets & Tier I Hot Blood, which makes it a great gun to use to start a blaze and keep enemies in flames. It's also a great gun if players have been having issues quickly dying.

Funeral Pyre (Devastator or Trickster)

(Image via People Can Fly)

The Funeral Pyre can be used for either the Devastator class or Trickster, so it's best to figure out which class players would want to use this gun for first. The Funeral Pyre carries a Tier III Shadow Comet mod, and a Tier II Resistance Breaker. Just using the Tier III mod alone will bring down a comet towards enemies in a 3.5-meter radius, wreaking havoc on them all.

I'm really enjoying the game. You have the best modding system in any looter shooter ever created. It is very enjoyable. I love this gun⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/wlBZPwWbQy — ☄Gaming Phanatic☄ (@Vampero) April 8, 2021

Anomaly Effigy (Devastator)

(Image via People Can Fly)

The Legendary Pump Shotgun is great for those in-game close-range moments as a devastator. The gun comes with Tier III Concentration Blast and Tier I Weaking Bullets mods. The first mod alone will multiple the damage on enemies depending on how many other enemies are around. Possibly rounding up to some massive damage in Outriders.

Mindmugger (Technomancer)

(Image via People Can Fly)

By far one of the best automatic sniper rifles in Outriders, the Mindmugger carries 18 in the clip, which is a nice amount. It can also give out a 300% critical damage multiplier. Which of course, when done right, will shred all enemies. The weapon also carries a Tier III Anomaly Mutation and Tier II Damage Link.