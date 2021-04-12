Outriders class guide: Best Trickster build with Chronosuit Armor

With Outriders having four different classes, it can be hard deciding which class to pick.

However, if players make their way into the Trickster class, they’ll find some great armor and mods with the Legendary Trickster tier set with the Chronosuit Armor. The Trickster in general is powerful in Outriders, giving players several different powers and skills to stop and bend time.

With the Chronosuit Armor, players can enjoy more special skills while defeating their enemies.

Outriders Trickster Chronosuit

Being able to use the Chronosuit in Outrides is pretty powerful, especially as it increases nearly every skill and power. The Chronosuit Set is a Legendary Armor set in Outriders, giving players real power when used. The armor consists of multiple pieces: a Mask, the Upper set, the Lower set, Gloves, and Footgear. Equipping three or more pieces of the Legendary Armor even gives combat bonuses to the players.

Each piece of the Chronosuit can carry different Mods. The Chronosuit Mask has an armor of 568 and uses Tier III Mod: Aggressive Teleportation and Tier I Mod: Strong Twists. The Upper Chronosuit has an armor of 544 while using Tier III Mod: Death Shell and Tier I Mod: Additional Mag.

Full Chronosuit Set Bonus:



Reverting time replenishes your ammo. pic.twitter.com/B97s66RCFs — Outriders (@Outriders) January 28, 2021

Chronosuit Gloves can provide an armor of 386 and uses the Tier III Mod: Life Drain and Tier I Mod: Short-Term Loan. The Lower Chronosuit set uses armor of 614 and Tier III Mod: Ammo Bargain and Tier O Mod: Armor of Eons. Lastly, the Chronosuit Footgear has an armor of 555 and uses both the Tier III Mod: Shield of the Fallen and Tier II Mod: Diffuse.

Each piece works well together, giving players the best combo to use. Several skills and powers all tie back to the Borrowed Time ability and Twisted Rounds. A lot of these mods help either in regenerating more rounds for Twisted Rounds, such as the mods in the Lower Chronosuit which replenish 20% of ammo.

Introducing:



Legendary Trickster Armor - Chronosuit pic.twitter.com/SYkACXvkhn — Outriders (@Outriders) January 28, 2021

Other pieces, such as the Chronosuit Mask, can help with Borrowed Time as it would revert time and create an explosion around the player. It then inflicts 345 damage to all enemies near the player in a range of 8 meters. As a reminder, the bonus’ come as long as players wear 3 or more of the pieces together, so be sure to do so in Outriders.