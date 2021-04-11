Outriders Pyromancer guide: Best builds and Skill Tree progression for Ash Breaker

The Pyromancer class in Outriders is definitely one of the most favored by the community due to its ability to burn enemies while healing itself.

Idk who tf I thought I was, but I was playing myself with an anomaly build pyromancer. Ash Breaker is crazy. It's like I'm playing a completely different character #Outriders — Thugnificent (@KoolaidOath) April 9, 2021

For players looking to get aggressive with the Pyromancer class in Outriders, the best possible method is by progressing the character's skill tree to unlock the Ash Breaker specialty. Players will need to earn Class points by playing Outriders in order to upgrade the skill tree and unlock perks and abilities.

Having said that, this article features the ideal build path on the Skill Tree for players to unlock the Ash Breaker specialty in Outriders.

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Best build for Ash Breaker ability for Pyromancers in Outriders

Here's the entire list of abilities that players should unlock using Class points in Outriders to achieve optimal results using the Ash Breaker specialty for Pyromancers,

Inferno Weapon - Increases weapon damage by 8%;

Marbel Orchard - Reduce Immobilize skills cooldown by 15%;

Mark of the Anomaly - Increases weapon damage by 10% against marked enemies;

Assault Master - Increases Assault weapon damage by 20% and Assault weapon drop chance by 12%;

Blood Boil - Increases Armor Piercing by 15%;

Hot Situation - Activating Immobilize skills increases Anomaly Power for 10 seconds;

Incinerate - End of Burn status results in enemies getting affected by Ash status;

Curse of the Pompeii - Ash status inflicted on enemies last for 15% longer;

Sniper Master - Increases the damage caused by sniper weapons by 40% and increases drop chance by 12%;

Ashes to Ashes - Inflicting Ash status also adds Vulnerable status to affected enemies;

Moths to the Flame - Increases weapon Leech by 5%;

Leeching Force - Activating Immobilize skills doubles the amount of weapon Leech for 4 seconds;

Nimble as a Flame - Reduces reload time by 20%;

Hurt Twice as Long - Increases damage against Elite enemies by 10% as well as reduces 10% incoming damage from Elite enemies;

Trial of the Ashes - Enemies inflicted with Ash status receive 15% additional damage;

Burning Situation - Activating Immobilize skills increases weapon damage by 60% for 10 seconds.

Considering this build path for the Ash Breaker specialty, players are advised to equip Immobilizing abilities such as Feed the Flames and Ash Blast to receive massive boosts for their Pyromancer character in Outriders.