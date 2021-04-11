How to raise an Outriders' support ticket - Contacting support team and other details

Since the launch of Outriders, multiple players have been forced to seek help from the support team to overcome various in-game issues.

Ranging from server disconnections and login issues to disappearing HUDs and erasing entire inventories, players have been plagued by various issues in the game. However, the developers behind Outriders have been extremely transparent and vocal about their attempts to fix these issues.

Update 1.05 has already managed to address a lot of the recurring issues in Outriders. However, the Outriders community is still reporting a bunch of persisting issues with the game.

Hey @Outriders is there somewhere to file support tickets? Just had a newly acquired legendary gun disappear after a friend's game crashed on these glorious servers. Tried rebooting reloading and it's still MIA. pic.twitter.com/xdk8QUbEgR — MrAir4orce (@MAir4orce) April 6, 2021

The developers have also presented a public forum for players to raise support tickets for issues that they might be facing in the game. Players who are unaware of the process for raising a support ticket in Outriders, this article has everything covered.

How to raise a support ticket for Outriders

The entire process involved in raising a support ticket for Outriders is fairly simple and should not require players more than a few minutes.

Here's the step-by-step procedure to raise a support ticket for Outriders in the official forum.

Players will first need to head over to the official support forum by clicking here.

Once on the initial page, players will need fill in the required details i.e. their name, email address, preferred language, name of the game, respective platform, category in which they require support, subject of the ticket, and a small description of the issue.

All the options available under Category of the issue (Image via Square Enix)

It is extremely important for players to select the category of the issue they face in Outriders. It will allow the developers to address the same according to priority.

Once the player has filled in all the details of the issue, they can simply go ahead and submit their issue to raise a support ticket for Outriders.

Following this series of steps will allow players to raise a ticket from the official Outriders' support forum.

Where do we lodge a support ticket for this? 129 hours and everything is gone, squad wiped on an expedition, loaded back into the start of the expedition, got a server connection error and now my inventory is gone @PCFPeopleCanFly — Krittacal (@krittacal) April 11, 2021

Considering the massive number of issues that players have been facing on Outriders, it is no surprise that there are many who wish to raise a ticket and bring the developers' attention to the problems in the game.