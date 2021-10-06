How to acquire more fast travel locations in New World

Fast travel in New World is important for any player that doesn't want to be stuck walking everywhere in the game. Without mounts in New World, there is essentially no other option to move fast.

Like other MMO games, fast travel itself isn't something that can be used on a whim. Whether it's gold, resources, or simply a cooldown, players need to think about when and where they travel. New World is no different, and in this case, both resources and cooldowns are used.

Before going into the details of fast travel, some players may be wondering how those points are collected. Some games may have a concept like a wayshrine, but New World uses a more straightforward system. Whenever a player finds a new location, such as a settlement, it will unlock on the map. Players can then fast travel to that settlement as long as the correct resources are met.

The second way to unlock a fast travel location is to head to an Inn within a settlement. Checking in to stay there will give players a free spot to fast travel to on the map. However, it does not apply to every Inn at once. If players want a particular Inn point in New World, they need to check in somewhere else.

Players who expect to be in one spot for a while should certainly check into that specific Inn so they can go back and forth. Otherwise, the standard fast travel system will need to be used, especially with the one-hour cooldown on Inns.

How to fast travel in New World

There is a currency or resource that players need to pay attention to in New World when they fast travel. That resource is called Azoth, and it will be burned with each fast travel jump.

Every time players fast travel, they will need Azoth, but how much will depend on a few factors. The distance of the travel and the cost of the location are the main factors for a given location. Luckily, Azoth can be earned by simply playing the game.

Every time players in New World complete a quest, they will earn some blue Azoth most of the time and other rewards. As long as players complete quests, they'll have resources to fast travel.

