How to acquire the wingsuit in Far Cry 6

The wingsuit is one of the coolest ways to travel in gaming and it keeps that reputation in Far Cry 6.

The fictional Caribbean country of Yara is absolutely massive in Far Cry 6. You almost have to find another means of transportation rather than your feet if you want to get around quickly.

There's nothing better than diving off a cliff or ejecting from a plane with a wingsuit to safely travel long distances and make it to the ground level without a scratch.

How to get the wingsuit in Far Cry 6

A player using the wingsuit in Far Cry 6. (Image via Ubisoft)

The wingsuit is, unfortunately, not available right away in Far Cry 6. You will have to play for a little while before you can get your hands on it. Just course through the main story missions.

Eventually, you will be given a campaign mission called Meet the Monteros. This will introduce you to the Montero family. Complete the mission and you will have access to their compound.

The Construction Desk in Far Cry 6. (Image via Ubisoft)

Around their hideout are several Far Cry 6 NPCs. Speaking to them will give you the option to create several different vendor kiosks around the area. Talk to the Foreman.

He is the the one with the hammer icon. When you talk to him, you can select to build a Hideout Network if you have the appropriate resources. If you build it, you will be given the wingsuit immediately as a reward.

You won't need to equip the Far Cry 6 wingsuit to use. It simply goes into your inventory and whenever you take to the skies, you can hit the button prompt to open the wingsuit and fly.

A player unlocking the wingsuit in Far Cry 6. (Image via Ubisoft)

Also Read

The Montero hideout is the earliest and easiest location to build a Hideout Network. You can completely miss it, thus having to build a Network at the Legends of '67 or Maximas Mantazas hideouts to obtain it.

You may want to construct Far Cry 6 Hideout Networks in those locations regardless. This opens up fast travel opportunities in which you can select aerial fast travel. It will take you to the location, but in the air using your wingsuit.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul