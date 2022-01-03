How to activate skulls in Halo Infinite

Halo Infinite has several ways to make the overall gameplay more dynamic and non-linear. Single-player campaigns of many games can become boring after a point of time. But that's not the case with Halo Infinite, as apart from its well-constructed narrative-driven storyline, there is the additional element of skulls.

These skulls are glowing items found in peculiar places in several campaign missions of the game. These skulls have to be accessed using different methods and some of the skulls are tricky to access.

These skulls have their own separate modifiers that can be applied to the base gameplay of Halo Infinite. Few of the skulls increase the difficulty of the game while others do the opposite. Here's a guide to finding these skulls.

How Halo Infinite players can activate skulls after obtaining them

The skulls in Halo Infinite are distributed pretty evenly and they're rarely kept in the open. For certain skulls, a flying vehicle makes the job easier. However, finding the skulls won't activate them automatically and players will have to carry out extra steps to activate the effect of these skulls.

Step-by-step process to activate the effects of skulls in Halo Infinite

Step 1: Find the skull from the campaign missions in Halo Infinite.

Step 2: Exit to the main screen.

Step 3: Go to load save.

Step 4: There will be an option to enable the skulls.

Step 5: There will be a box that will contain all the unlocked skulls. The skulls can be enabled or disabled from there. They're disabled by default.

Step 6: Load the save

That's all a Halo Infinite player will need to do to activate the effects of an obtained skull in the save.

What are the different skulls in Halo Infinite?

There are 12 different skulls that can be found by players in Halo Infinite.

Boom Skull - Mission 1 Cowbell Skull - Mission 2 IWHBYD - Tower of Island 1 Blind Skull - Island 1 Catch Skull - Island 2 Fog Skull - Island 2 Famine Skull - Island 4 Black Eye Skull - Island 4 Thunderstorm Skull - Island 4 Mythic Skull - Mission 11 Grunt Birthday Party SKull - Mission 11 Bandana Skull - Mission 15

