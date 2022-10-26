How to activate X-Factor and Superstar abilities in NHL 23 HUT?

The X-factor and Superstar abilities in NHL 23 are present on the best cards and can be used in different game modes. When used correctly, these abilities can be game changers, raising the importance of their proper usage. Moreover, it's essential to know which cards have these abilities, to begin with, as they have been assigned to the best cards.

The novel feature is also available in the HUT mode, the game's take on FIFA 23's Ultimate Team. Players build custom squads with special cards and take on each other in tightly contested battles. Given the degree of intensity, players must keep their mistakes minimal.

X-Factor and Superstar abilities are helpful but don't operate by default. A vital element for NHL 23 players is to know how to activate these abilities during a game. Let's find out what players need to do to trigger these abilities and make the most of them during matches.

The X-Factor and Superstar abilities in NHL 23 are available to male and female professionals in the game

Before activating X-Factor and Superstar abilities in NHL 23, the first thing to do is to use the correct cards. As mentioned above, not every card has the required abilities assigned to them, and finding the right ones is a must.

Thankfully, players can find this easily; all they have to do is open the player information section of the card. The assigned abilities will be mentioned under Special Abilities and Zone Abilities, which will be blank if the card doesn't have any.

Once that part is completed, you must perform the following steps to enable the ability and use it in HUT mode:

Step 1: Open NHL 23, and go to the HUT mode. Access its main menu and go to the MyTeam section.

Step 2: In the MyTeam section, select Ability Limits.

Step 3: Select a player whose abilities you want to activate. If you want to activate all the abilities, hover over his card and press Y (Xbox) or Triangle.

Step 4: You can also pick a particular ability to activate. This can be done by opening the card and going to the desired ability before activating it similarly.

Step 5: Deactivating an activated ability works similarly in NHL 23 HUT mode and requires the same button.

NHL 23 HUT mode has several exciting features

The HUT mode's biggest USP is that players can make their own custom squads. This allows players to showcase their strategic brilliance and creativity regarding squad building. Different sections allow players to play against each other in the game. Alternatively, they can take on squads with others controlled by the AI.

EA Sports has introduced cross-play across different platforms this year. Players won't be restricted anymore by the platform of their choice and can enjoy matches against each other. The cross-play feature will surely increase the competitive spirit and benefit the mode in the long run.

On top of all the features in NHL 23, X-Factor and Special abilities add a layer of complexity and challenge. Special abilities are available for selected male and female professionals within the game.

