How to get traded in NHL 23 Be a Pro mode? 

The Be a Pro mode in NHL 23 is one of the most popular modes among players as it allows them to fulfill their dreams of becoming a professional, albeit on a virtual platform. While there is no shortage of modes to choose from in the game, there's only one that lets the player truly become an ice hockey professional.

Trading is an important part of the ice hockey world and the professionals engaged in the game. When someone isn't happy with their club or requires a change in scenery, they can often request a trade. Franchises can also choose to trade someone to make room in their wage cap if required or get a fresh prospect in place of a veteran.

There can be several reasons a professional can be traded in real life. EA Sports has ensured that the same details are followed in NHL 23 to provide an authentic experience to the players. Getting traded in the game isn't the easiest process, which makes it important for players to know exactly how it's done.

NHL 23 allows players to request a trade in the Be a Pro mode, but it's a long process

The Be a Pro mode allows players to live the life of an ice hockey professional, and NHL 23 tries to recreate it as accurately as possible. This also makes requesting a trade tricky, and players can't do so instantly after starting a new career. The first thing they do is complete the pre-season and then finish the main season. While a trade request can be made earlier, it will likely be rejected.

As players complete the season, they will improve gradually. This will also make them more interesting to the suitors, and the ability to request a trade will become available when they unlock conversations within the game.

This is required as players must converse with their GM in the Be a Pro Mode. Once unlocked, it can be done quite easily in NHL 23 with the help of the Conversation Notification. This can be found in the main menu within the dedicated game mode and will allow the player to make a request.

From the GM tab within the Conversation Notification menu, players can request a trade-in NHL 23. Players might also have to choose the Persuade dialog to convince the manager to trade them. It might not guarantee a trade move despite developing dialog skills, especially in the maiden season.

Moreover, players must try requesting a trade from the second season onwards. When a trade request gets rejected, they will lose Teammate Likeability Points, GM Points, and Line Points. So getting rejected on a transfer request is something players should avoid in the Be a Pro mode.

Additionally, some key areas should be concentrated on by NHL 23 players to improve their chances for a successful trade. They should look to invest in dialog skills as it could be the difference between a successful and a failed trade.

Avoiding a request in the first season is also advised. Growing the overall profile of a player and reaching the end period of their contract will also increase their chances of a successful trade.

