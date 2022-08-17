Is Rumbleverse crossplay and cross-platform?

The newly released Rumbleverse, developed by Iron Galaxy and published by Epic Games Publishing, is a fresh take on the tried-and-tested battle royale genre.

The free-to-play battle brawler, as the developers call it, gives a new spin to the traditional gameplay system of battle royale titles.

In the game, players do not have access to any firearms or guns. Instead, the primary form of combat is centered around melee attacks, like punching, kicking, and elbow dropping.

The game is available on multiple platforms, and as such, players might be wondering whether it offers crossplay and cross-platform support.

Epic Games is one of the leading companies to push for crossplay in their games. The publishing giant even struck deals with Sony to allow cross-platform play in Fortnite and their other titles.

Suffice to say, Epic Games Publishing offers the same flexibility for Rumbleverse. This means players can matchmake with other players irrespective of their platform, be it PlayStation, Xbox, or Windows PC.

Rumbleverse supports crossplay across all platforms

Much like Fortnite, Rocket League, and Fall Guys, Rumbleverse has full crossplay and cross-platform support. This means players can enjoy the game's melee-focused brawls with other players regardless of their platform of choice.

The crossplay feature used to be a distant dream for players. However, with the rising popularity of free-to-play titles like Fortnite, which is available on every major platform, players and even publishers have slowly gravitated towards the idea of cross-platform play.

Nowadays, most free-to-play titles and even big AAA titles with multiplayer components have cross-platform play enabled in some capacity.

FIFA 23, the upcoming soccer title from Electronic Arts, was recently confirmed to have support for cross-platform play, which was really surprising as the series traditionally never featured crossplay.

Rumbleverse also features cross-save

Rumbleverse will also have support for cross-saves across all platforms.

Cross-save allows players to carry over their progress across platforms. This means that if a player plays the game on Xbox and wants to continue their progress on PC, they can do so by simply linking their Epic Games account to both platforms.

The cross-save feature is not as prominent as crossplay, but it is a really cool and helpful feature for players who prefer playing games on multiple platforms.

Big-name publishers like Ubisoft have jumped on the cross-save feature with their Ubisoft Connect launcher, which allows players to carry their progress over to multiple platforms just by logging in with the same account.

Games like Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Far Cry 6, and Riders Republic all support cross-save via Ubisoft Connect.

Iron Galaxy's fresh new take on the battle royale genre does not require any console subscription plans, i.e., PlayStation Plus or Xbox Live Gold, for players to enjoy it.

Rumbleverse is available to download for free on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC.

