Rumbleverse: A battle royale like Fortnite but without weapons 

Epic Games will soon be publishing a new battle royale title by the name of Rumbleverse.

Many are comparing it to Fortnite simply because it is in the battle royale genre, but Iron Galaxy, the team behind its development, hopes it becomes much more than a Fortnite clone.

Instead of building and gunplay, players will take on the role of a professional wrestler. They will use their wrestling moves and various objects in the game to be the last Rumbler standing.

Rumbleverse puts a new spin on the battle royale genre

Rumbleverse is a melee-only Battle Royale (Image via Iron Galaxy)

Set in Grapital City, Rumbleverse puts a wrestling twist to the BR style gamers have come to love. There is plenty that players can expect in the upcoming game, per the Epic Games Store listing:

"Customize your fighter by mixing and matching hundreds of unique items, and stand out from the crowd. Get launched from a cannon, drop into the streets, and prepare to throw down! Where you land is up to you, but beware -- there's chaos around every corner and on top of the tallest skyscraper! Leap from rooftop to rooftop and smash open crates looking for weapons and upgrades. Each round is a new opportunity to discover new moves and perks that'll give you the edge in your quest for glory."

It will be free-to-play when it launches, and each lobby will have up to 40 players thrown into the action. Customization will also be a huge factor, with cosmetics and character creation as the main focal point.

Rumbleverse @Rumbleverse It's not polite to spit during a fight, but there are no rules in Grapital City.🌬️



If someone offers you a breath mint after getting a face full of Vicious Mist, tell them all the greatest champions had bad breath! It's not polite to spit during a fight, but there are no rules in Grapital City.🌬️If someone offers you a breath mint after getting a face full of Vicious Mist, tell them all the greatest champions had bad breath! https://t.co/20FbckEsC9

A lot of content has been made around the game so far from different creators during playtesting for potential players to see. It showcases its version of a storm, styled as a closing wrestling ring with four corners.

Each character can use signature moves often seen in real wrestling, such as dropkicks, elbow drops, clotheslines, and slams. Players can even get their hands on objects like baseball bats and steel chairs.

When to expect Rumbleverse

The game has gone through multiple network tests, with the most recent on June 11. Another is scheduled for July but does not have a definitive date.

Rumbleverse was originally set to release in February. Iron Galaxy and Epic Games decided it would be best to delay the Battle Royale title until they felt it was perfect.

With that delay, no new release date was given. Players aren't sure when the title will be available outside of its playtests, though Iron Galaxy is adamant that it will fully launch in 2022.

Rumbleverse @Rumbleverse



rumbleverse.com/news/an-update… We have an important announcement to make about the launch of Rumbleverse. Visit our blog to read all about it. We have more work to do to fully support this new community, so we're taking more time to do it! We have an important announcement to make about the launch of Rumbleverse. Visit our blog to read all about it. We have more work to do to fully support this new community, so we're taking more time to do it!rumbleverse.com/news/an-update… https://t.co/n1holBEbeV

When it does launch, players can jump into Grapital City via PlayStation 5, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PC through the Epic Games Store.

Console subscriptions won't be needed for free-to-play BR, but a stable internet connection is required. Players who can connect will find support for numerous controllers, microtransactions, and a Battle Pass.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far