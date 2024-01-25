How to add friends in Board Kings

You can add friends in Board Kings to enhance your experience in the title. Developed by Playtika Holding Corporation, this multiplayer board game offers you an option to travel to your friend’s board and attack their buildings to gain a strategic advantage. You can buy, sell, and upgrade properties by rolling the dice on the board.

There are several power cards that can be used to tackle your friends if they try to steal and attack your board. Moreover, the multiplayer feature allows you to steal and destroy their businesses.

This article takes a look at the many ways to add friends in Board Kings.

Ways to add friends in Board Kings

Through your account code

To add friends in Board Kings through your account code, you must first tap on the Three Bars icon in the top-left corner of the screen or on the Figure icon in the bottom-right corner. You will see an account code. Click on the Share icon beside the account code to copy and share it.

Your friends can find you via the Search option in the menu by entering your account code.

Through Search option

You can add your friends to Board Kings by copy-pasting their account codes. Copy your friends’ account code and open the menu at the top-left corner. Click on the Search option and paste the account code.

After logging in, you will be able to see your friends' accounts. To add a friend, simply tap on the Add button.

Through Facebook

You can also add friends in Board Kings through a Facebook account. You must have a Facebook account and sign in to the board game to use this method.

To add friends, click on the in-game menu and look for the Two Figures icon at the top-right corner of the screen. Tap on the icon, and a window will appear. In this window, you will see the names of your friends who have signed in to the title through Facebook. Click on their names to invite them to your game room.

Adding random player

This is a popular method to add friends if there are not enough Board Kings players on your board.

Many Board Kings communities share their account codes on social media platforms. Simply follow the steps mentioned above to use account codes in order to play the game with random players in these communities.

That concludes our guide on how to add friends in Board Kings.