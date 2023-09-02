4 best mobile games like Monopoly Go

Monopoly Go is a prominent board game in the mobile gaming industry. It has gained attention among MMO players thanks to its exciting events and premium features. Vintage board games hold a special place in the hearts of many, and mobile gaming has made it easier for them to access classic titles like Monopoly. As a result, several developers are now creating their own versions of the popular board game with unique twists.

Therefore, those seeking alternative titles can use this list to choose the best one.

Monopoly Tycoon, Europoly, and more are ideal alternatives to Monopoly Go

1) Monopoly Tycoon

Monopoly Tycoon is a viable alternative to Monopoly Go. You can showcase your business skills here by earning profits, constructing and managing properties, and collecting rent. As a business owner, you may encounter obstacles posed by competitors. It's important to stay focused and find ways to overcome these challenges.

You can also adjust certain aspects of your company to earn more money. Investing wisely in profitable businesses and properties is the key to winning.

Additionally, completing the daily quests and event missions provides various rewards that can be used to upgrade your city and businesses.

2) Monopoly Slots

Monopoly Slots boasts over seven million downloads combined on Google Play and App Store. The game presents a slot machine with three wheels, where you place bets on the alignment of icons. If you guess the combinations correctly, you will be paid.

The main objective is to collect tokens by selecting the correct combinations on the slot machine. You can use these tokens to own properties. Additionally, you have to build a city from scratch and buy the right businesses to earn profits.

There are numerous side quests and objectives to accentuate your gaming experience. Monopoly Slots brings a different flavor to this genre by merging slot machines with Monopoly.

3) Europoly

Europoly gameplay (Image via Don Naipe)

Europoly is slightly similar to Monopoly Go, featuring strategic gameplay mechanics and an aesthetically pleasing interface. Much like Monopoly, you must roll your dice and slowly make your way up the economic ladder. Consisting of four players, you can buy properties, build houses, and even drain your opponents of their wealth during the game.

There are unknown properties up for grabs that may be advantageous or detrimental to your progress. Moreover, If someone has already claimed a property, you will have to pay rent for using it. Therefore, you must carefully choose the right properties based on your savings.

This strategy game is an excellent alternative to Monopoly Go for exploring and doing business across Europe.

4) Board Kings

Board Kings is a multiplayer board game with over 10 million downloads, making it one of the more popular alternatives on this list. In this title, you can customize your board, travel to your friend’s board, and attack their buildings. and more.

Like Monopoly, you can buy, upgrade, and sell properties by rolling the dice on the board. However, the board skins and rewards in this game make it unique in the genre.

The rewards in Board Kings include power cards and various game idols or characters. The power cards can be used to tackle your opponents if they try to steal or attack your board. Moreover, the multiplayer feature allows you to steal and destroy the buildings and businesses of your opponents, promoting a bit of strategy.

Additionally, there are daily competitions and events taking place in Board Kings. You can complete them for rare skins, power cards, and other rewards.

Monopoly Go is a digital adaptation of the widely known board game. It is available on multiple mobile devices like Android and iOS. The rewarding events of Monopoly Go have brought hype among the players, inspiring the aforementioned games to bring their own set of events. Thus, you should check all of them out and have your pick.